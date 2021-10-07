Nebraska school board member Patricia Timm submits resignation

Patricia Timm, who has represented Southeast Nebraska's District 5 on the state school board of education for more than 17 years, intends to resign from her post Friday.

Timm, 74, of Beatrice, said in a letter dated Sept. 10 to Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and state board President Maureen Nickels she plans to resign "due to personal health reasons."

The state school board will vote on Timm's resignation as part of the consent agenda during Friday's meeting in Lincoln.

Timm, who couldn't be immediately reached for comment Thursday, plans to release a statement Friday, said David Jespersen, state Department of Education spokesperson. Timm, a Republican on the officially nonpartisan board, does not plan to attend Friday's meeting, Jespersen said.

After the meeting, the ball will be in Gov. Pete Ricketts court to appoint Timm's replacement in 45 days. The District 5 seat is up for election in November 2022, in which case any appointed member would have to run to keep the position.

The governor could possibly take applications for the seat, like Gov. Mike Johanns did in 2004 when he appointed Timm to the post when Steve Scherr resigned to run for the Legislature.