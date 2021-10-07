Nebraska school board member Patricia Timm submits resignation

Patricia Timm, who has represented Southeast Nebraska's District 5 on the state school board of education for more than 17 years, intends to resign from her post Friday.
Timm, 74, of Beatrice, said in a letter dated Sept. 10 to Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and state board President Maureen Nickels she plans to resign "due to personal health reasons."
The state school board will vote on Timm's resignation as part of the consent agenda during Friday's meeting in Lincoln.
Timm, who couldn't be immediately reached for comment Thursday, plans to release a statement Friday, said David Jespersen, state Department of Education spokesperson. Timm, a Republican on the officially nonpartisan board, does not plan to attend Friday's meeting, Jespersen said.
After the meeting, the ball will be in Gov. Pete Ricketts court to appoint Timm's replacement in 45 days. The District 5 seat is up for election in November 2022, in which case any appointed member would have to run to keep the position.
The governor could possibly take applications for the seat, like Gov. Mike Johanns did in 2004 when he appointed Timm to the post when Steve Scherr resigned to run for the Legislature.
Jespersen can't recall a board member stepping down since then.
The state school board has come under fire since last spring when the department released proposed health standards, which were criticized for including lessons on gender identity and same-sex family structures under the human growth and development portion.
Hundreds of speakers packed the board's meetings in the ensuing months before the Department of Education stripped the standards of most sex education references this summer and then later shelved the process entirely.
A former teacher, Timm has been involved in numerous organizations in Beatrice and Gage County, including the Beatrice Family Resource Center, Beatrice Community Hospital and the Region V Behavioral Health Advisory Committee.
District 5, which covers Southeast Nebraska, including portions of Lincoln and Lancaster County, was redrawn last month as part of the Legislature's once-in-a-decade redistricting efforts.
The district now will cover a more significant portion of Lancaster County and Lincoln itself — roughly from Nebraska 2 south — while losing Cass, Otoe, Johnson and Nemaha counties. Areas in Lancaster County north of Nebraska 33 and west of U.S. 77 fell under District 5 under the old map.
District 5 also now covers Franklin and Webster counties in south-central Nebraska.
