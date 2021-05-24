Nebraska research collaborative to study quantum materials through $20M grant

Materials have been at the forefront of technological advances since the Stone Age.

Early humans depended on rocks able to be shaped into hammers or axes to make tools that made tasks easier, said Christian Binek, a professor of physics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Rocket forward thousands of years to the Information Age, and the materials inside a tiny semiconductor connect a human to the world in the fraction of a second.

The director of the Nebraska Center for Materials and Nanoscience says the next leap forward is through quantum materials, which could change fields such as information technology, national security, medicine and banking.

Advances in how quantum materials are developed and implemented may one day lead to the realization of a quantum computer, potentially able to process exponentially more data than traditional computers.

Through a five-year, $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation's Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research — better known as EPSCoR — a total of 20 researchers and educators will work to push the field of quantum materials forward.