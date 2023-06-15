* An undergraduate student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln would pay $268 per credit hour next year -- an increase of $9 over the 2022-23 rate.
Students enrolled in programs that cost more to deliver -- architecture, business, and engineering, for example -- will also see their tuition rates increase by 3.5%, but the per-credit hour price will be higher than the base rate.
On average, UNL undergrad students enrolled in 30 credit hours next year will pay an additional $270 in tuition.
* At the University of Nebraska at Omaha, undergraduate students will pay $243 per credit hour, or roughly $240 more total in tuition for the 2023-24 school year.
* And undergraduate students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney will pay an additional $210 for a full course load in 2023-24. The base rate at UNK will rise $7 to $216 per credit hour.
* Programs at the University of Nebraska Medical Center vary in how price is calculated, either by a per-credit hour rate, or a flat rate for the class, but will also increase by 3.5% next year.
* The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis will also raise tuition 3.5% next year. The price will go up $5 in 2023-24 to $144 per credit hour.
Any increase in tuition revenue, along with a 2.5% increase in state appropriations, will help offset some of NU's budget woes, which President Ted Carter attributed to inflationary pressures and dwindling revenue sources at a budget briefing in May.
But the additional revenue won't bring NU out of the red on its budget sheet this year.
Administrators anticipate $27.2 million will need to be cut from NU's budget next year, and as much as $30.5 million in 2024-25, according to a budget document included in the regents' agenda.
Without the tuition increases, NU projected the budget cuts could reach $49.4 million in 2023-24 and $79.8 million in 2024-25.
Carter will also begin discussions for how NU plans to address the budget deficit at the meeting, a spokeswoman said.