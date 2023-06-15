The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will consider raising student tuition 3.5% for the 2023-24 school year as the university system prepares to address significant financial challenges.

Regents will also consider approving a 2023-24 operating budget that exceeds $1 billion when the board meets next week.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on June 22 in the Varner Hall Boardroom at 3835 Holdrege St.

The proposed tuition increases will be the first considered by the board after regents chose to freeze the costs assessed to students for two years during the coronavirus pandemic.

NU said even with raising the cost for students, NU's campuses will remain affordable for Nebraska families when compared to other colleges and universities.

Under the plan that will go before regents:

* An undergraduate student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln would pay $268 per credit hour next year -- an increase of $9 over the 2022-23 rate.

Students enrolled in programs that cost more to deliver -- architecture, business, and engineering, for example -- will also see their tuition rates increase by 3.5%, but the per-credit hour price will be higher than the base rate.

On average, UNL undergrad students enrolled in 30 credit hours next year will pay an additional $270 in tuition.

* At the University of Nebraska at Omaha, undergraduate students will pay $243 per credit hour, or roughly $240 more total in tuition for the 2023-24 school year.

* And undergraduate students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney will pay an additional $210 for a full course load in 2023-24. The base rate at UNK will rise $7 to $216 per credit hour.

* Programs at the University of Nebraska Medical Center vary in how price is calculated, either by a per-credit hour rate, or a flat rate for the class, but will also increase by 3.5% next year.

* The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis will also raise tuition 3.5% next year. The price will go up $5 in 2023-24 to $144 per credit hour.

Any increase in tuition revenue, along with a 2.5% increase in state appropriations, will help offset some of NU's budget woes, which President Ted Carter attributed to inflationary pressures and dwindling revenue sources at a budget briefing in May.

But the additional revenue won't bring NU out of the red on its budget sheet this year.

Administrators anticipate $27.2 million will need to be cut from NU's budget next year, and as much as $30.5 million in 2024-25, according to a budget document included in the regents' agenda.

Without the tuition increases, NU projected the budget cuts could reach $49.4 million in 2023-24 and $79.8 million in 2024-25.

Carter will also begin discussions for how NU plans to address the budget deficit at the meeting, a spokeswoman said.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023