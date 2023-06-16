Volleyball fans in Nebraska may get the chance to enjoy an alcoholic beverage while taking in a pair of matches in Memorial Stadium later this year.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will consider allowing for the sale and consumption of alcohol inside Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, what’s been billed as Volleyball Day.

The two outdoor games slated to be played before 90,000-plus fans were announced in February by Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts, volleyball Coach John Cook and Gov. Jim Pillen.

The festivities will start at 4:30 p.m. when the University of Nebraska at Kearney takes on Wayne State College in an exhibition match.

At 7 p.m., the Huskers will play the University of Nebraska at Omaha in the headlining match, which will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

A concert featuring country music artist Scotty McCreery will follow.

While officials had hinted that fans would be able to buy a cold beer while taking in the spectacle, the regents’ June 22 agenda made it official on Thursday.

“We have discussed the possibility of alcohol sales from the outset of our planning for this event, and we appreciate the Board of Regents considering this item at their meeting next week,” Alberts said in a statement.

“Volleyball Day in Nebraska will be an exciting day for our fans, and we want to provide them as many concession offerings and amenities as possible,” he added.

If regents give their approval, Volleyball Day will mark the second time since 2021 that booze will be sold for a special event inside Memorial Stadium, even as university brass have been hesitant to say when, or even if, alcohol could become a part of the regular concession offerings for Husker football games.

A Garth Brooks concert in August 2021 drew more than 90,000 people and gave Husker fans a look — as well as a taste — of one possible future for the venue.

Months later, regents rescinded the ban on alcohol sales at Husker Athletics contests, giving administrators flexibility to determine when and where to let fans buy a cold one.

After turning on the taps at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships in March 2022 — there were no negative incidents reported — the Board of Regents unanimously approved beer sales for men’s and women’s basketball games through the 2023-24 season.

The decision to do so was based on the evolving expectations of fans and not as a revenue driver, Alberts told reporters at a news conference.

Alberts said Husker Athletics learned plenty of important lessons from the Garth Brooks concert about how to manage the sale and consumption of alcohol in Memorial Stadium.

“We will rely on that previous experience as we plan for this event,” he said. “Ultimately, if alcohol is approved, our goals will be to provide an efficient point of sale experience for our fans, and to manage the event in a safe and responsible way.”

Other items to be considered by regents:

* Although it’s not currently listed on the June 22 agenda, regents will likely consider approving the hiring of Rodney D. Bennett to become the 21st chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The agenda can be amended up to 24 hours before the meeting is scheduled to begin.

On May 22, Bennett was named the priority candidate to replace Chancellor Ronnie Green, who will retire at the end of the month. Under state law, Bennett was required to go through a 30-day vetting period and hold public forums before his hiring can be finalized.

The vetting period will end on June 21. Bennett took part in more than 20 events in Lincoln between June 5-9.

* A proposed change to regents’ bylaws would put Carter in charge of providing policy direction and oversight to Husker Athletics.

Lincoln Regent Tim Clare and Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice recommended the change, which would put the Board of Regents closer to the decision-making process in the athletics office.

Members of the UNL Faculty Senate raised concerns about the plan and what it would mean for the state’s flagship campus, however.

A public hearing will be held to discuss the measure before it is put to a vote. If approved, the change would go into effect on July 1.

* The board will set a guaranteed maximum price of $85 million for the new Rural Health Education Building at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The facility, which will train health care workers wishing to practice in rural areas of Nebraska, is funded through $50 million in state appropriations and $35 million in private donations.

* Regents will consider terminating the continuous appointment of Eric Dodds, an associate professor in the Department of Chemistry at UNL, following a vote by other tenured faculty members in the department and an administrative hearing.

If the board approves the measure, Dodds would be the second tenured faculty member to be fired in the last six months. In December, regents removed Julie Stone, an associate professor in the Department of Biochemistry.

