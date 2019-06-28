New tuition rates

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents increased tuition 2.75% for all four university campuses and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. Below are the current 2018-19 tuition rates per credit hour for in-state undergraduate students, as well as the per credit rate for the next two years.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

2018-19: $245

2019-20: $252

2020-21: $259

* UNL charges higher tuition for architecture, business, engineering and law programs.

University of Nebraska at Omaha

2018-19: $223.25

2019-20: $229

2020-21: $235

* UNO charges higher tuition for business and computer science programs.

University of Nebraska at Kearney

2018-19: $198

2019-20: $203

2020-21: $209

University of Nebraska Medical Center

2018-19: $245

2019-20: $252

2020-21: $259

* Tuition varies by specialty program.

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

2018-19: $131.50

2019-20: $135

2020-21: $139