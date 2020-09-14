Nebraska parents, businesses asked to weigh in on early childhood education issues

That’s also among the goals of the third “Thriving Children, Families and Communities” conference, a virtual event that drew nearly 700 civic, business and education leaders from 99 communities in Nebraska and 16 states Monday.

“The central purpose is to highlight the relationship between early care and education and community vitality — economic vitality,” Meisels said.

Attendance at this year’s conference is triple what it was when it began two years ago and community leaders will discuss the economic impact of quality early childhood education and how the pandemic has widened what was already a significant gap in availability of quality care.

A recent report by First Five Nebraska and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Bureau of Business Research showed that gaps in child care availability cost Nebraska families up to $489 million a year in household income from missed work, reduced hours and in some cases parents forgoing higher-paying positions or quitting their jobs.

The study also concluded that the lack of child care options for families reduced state tax revenues by $21 million a year.

Child care workers are underpaid, exploited and extremely important, Meisels said.