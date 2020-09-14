Nebraska parents, businesses asked to weigh in on early childhood education issues

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who plans an interim study on the economic impacts of the pandemic on early childhood education, wants parents and business owners to weigh in.

Stinner is asking parents and business leaders to fill out an online survey, the results of which he will share with the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee as part of the interim study, which will not only look at the impact of the pandemic, but the overall cost of financing a high-quality early child care workforce.

“Ninety-one percent of counties in Nebraska do not have sufficient child care capacity to meet the current demand,” Stinner said in a prepared statement. “Eleven counties do not even have a single licensed child care provider. So there are significant challenges.”

Sam Meisels, executive director of the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska, said one of the main goals of the interim study is to help the Legislature better understand the issue and the importance of creating a “fully functioning system of care over the first five years of life.”