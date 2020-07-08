Nebraska not planning to change guidance after threats from president to withhold fed dollars

Schools around the country have been trying to come up with plans for fall amid a spike in positive COVID-19 cases in several states, including Florida, Arizona and Texas.

White House officials have in recent days begun pressuring governors to reopen schools fully in the fall. In a series of of tweets Wednesday morning, Trump threatened to withhold federal funds from schools that don’t fully reopen. He also criticized the CDC's guidelines as "tough and expensive."

Tuesday in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said she is "seriously considering" withholding federal funds from schools that don’t fully reopen.

It’s unclear what federal funds they're talking about, and whether that would be possible. The CARES Act, which includes relief for schools, was approved by Congress. And allocation of other federal funds to help educate students in poverty or with special education needs are spelled out in the federal education act.

Nebraska will get about $65 million in CARES Act relief funds for schools.

LPS estimates it will get about $6 million of that, and it got about $26 million in federal funds for high-poverty schools and special-education students, among other things.