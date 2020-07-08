Nebraska not planning to change guidance after threats from president to withhold fed dollars

Nebraska education officials Wednesday said they have no plans to change guidance for reopening schools after threats from President Donald Trump to withhold federal education funds to schools that don’t fully reopen in the fall.
“The Nebraska Department of Education has been working with local school districts for several months to safely provide continuity of learning for all students in the state,” said Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt.
The state Department of Education has a website called Launch Nebraska that provides guidance for schools this summer and beyond, though officials plan to update the guidance soon to focus more specifically on fall.
Current guidance includes that students and staff wear face masks and social distance whenever possible, and stresses that school districts should work with local health departments to come up with a plan.
“The (Nebraska Department of Education) will continue to support thoughtful, local leadership as they develop their individual plans to safely return to school,” Blomstedt said.
Lincoln Public Schools has said it plans to have all students in school this fall, but based on changing risk levels could reduce the number of high school students in school at one time to better maintain necessary physical distance.
Schools around the country have been trying to come up with plans for fall amid a spike in positive COVID-19 cases in several states, including Florida, Arizona and Texas.
White House officials have in recent days begun pressuring governors to reopen schools fully in the fall. In a series of of tweets Wednesday morning, Trump threatened to withhold federal funds from schools that don’t fully reopen. He also criticized the CDC's guidelines as "tough and expensive."
Tuesday in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said she is "seriously considering" withholding federal funds from schools that don’t fully reopen.
It’s unclear what federal funds they're talking about, and whether that would be possible. The CARES Act, which includes relief for schools, was approved by Congress. And allocation of other federal funds to help educate students in poverty or with special education needs are spelled out in the federal education act.
Nebraska will get about $65 million in CARES Act relief funds for schools.
LPS estimates it will get about $6 million of that, and it got about $26 million in federal funds for high-poverty schools and special-education students, among other things.
Some of the relief funds already have been earmarked. Omaha Public Schools, for instance, plan to use the $20 million-$24 million in CARES Act money to help pay for iPads with cellular data capability.
Bob Rauner, a doctor who’s spent much of his career in public health and is now on the Lincoln Board of Education, said although LPS plans to have all students come back in the fall, the situation could change if cases spike like they have in other states.
When normalized for population size, Nebraska is about at the same point in positive cases as states like Florida and Texas were three weeks ago, he said.
He said he agrees that it would be best for schools to reopen with all students there — as the American Academy of Pediatrics recently advocated for in a statement — but there must be a balance between those concerns and the safety and health of the community.
The president, he said, is trying to blame schools, when the lack of a coordinated plan at the federal level to address the coronavirus led us to today.
“I think Trump misses the point,” he said. “You can’t open schools unless it’s safe.”
