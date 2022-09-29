Nebraska leads lawsuit against Biden administration to stop student loan forgiveness

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and attorneys general from five other states sued the Biden administration on Thursday to stop a plan to cancel the student loan debt of millions of Americans.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Missouri, asks for a temporary restraining order to stop the program from moving forward before borrowers can apply for forgiveness beginning next week.

It's the second legal challenge to President Joe Biden's proposal to cancel $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell grant recipients, and $10,000 for other individual borrowers who currently make less than $125,000.

Peterson's lawsuit was joined by attorneys general in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina.

In it, the attorneys general refer to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. EPA warning federal agencies from asserting power beyond what could reasonably be understood to have been granted by Congress.

It also argues the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act, which was cited as the legal foundation for canceling the student loan debt of nearly 45 million Americans, did not apply to the current situation.

Congress passed the HEROES Act after the 9/11 attacks to authorize the U.S. Department of Education to grant student loan relief to borrowers during periods of war or national emergencies.

The Justice Department, in an August memo, said the law has previously been used by education secretaries for individuals "who suffered economic hardship as a result of a national emergency."

"It is inconceivable, when it passed the HEROES Act, that Congress thought it was authorizing anything like the administration's across-the-board debt cancellation, which will result in around half a trillion dollars or more in losses to the federal treasury," the lawsuit states.

Peterson and the other attorneys general also pointed to statements made previously by Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicating they did not believe the president could enact such a program and that it was up to Congress to pass new legislation to wipe away student loan debt.

The lawsuit also points to recent statements made by Biden and other members of the administration declaring the pandemic was over, or had "shifted to a new phase" as indicating that COVID no longer represented a national emergency.

Several of the states involved in the lawsuit — including Nebraska — argued canceling student loan debt for millions of Americans could negatively impact their finances.

The Nebraska Investment Council, which manages $40 billion in state investments, including retirement systems, educational savings plans, and others, maintains several investments in student loan asset-backed securities.

Peterson's lawsuit argues that, if student loan debt was forgiven, Nebraska could see an earlier payout, potentially "ending the interest income flow" those accounts generate over time.

According to a document included with the lawsuit, Michael Walden-Newman, the state investment officer, indicated Nebraska had more than $25.4 million invested in at least six different student loan asset-backed accounts.

The report also states that BlackRock manages the bulk of that amount ($24.8 million) in a Federal Family Education Loan Program security. The private loans guaranteed by the government are not part of the Biden administration's program.

Still, Walden-Newman said BlackRock informed him they expect the debt cancellation will lead to more prepays in student loan asset-backed securities not directly affected by the debt forgiveness.

Nebraska's future income tax receipts could also be altered by student loan debt cancellation, Peterson wrote in the lawsuit, although it did not estimate by how much.

Discharged student loan debt was previously considered taxable income in Nebraska until the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 pushed pause on that practice until Jan. 1, 2026.

Hundreds of thousands of borrowers are expected to have their income-driven repayment loans, which allow borrowers to discharge debt after 20 to 25 years, forgiven between 2026 and 2030, according to a Government Accountability Office estimate, which would once again be taxable income in the state of Nebraska.

If those loans are forgiven before 2026, Peterson wrote, the Biden administration's plan "will reduce that tax revenue by decreasing the amount of outstanding student loan debt," particularly in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who criticized the plan to cancel student loans after it was announced, said in a statement Thursday afternoon he supported Peterson's lawsuit.

"President Biden's student loan forgiveness scheme is fundamentally unfair and would harm the American families forced to pay for it," Ricketts said. "Additionally, the executive branch does not have unilateral authority to impose a sweeping student loan cancellation plan."

Canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt could benefit as many as 232,000 borrowers in Nebraska, the education department estimated, including 136,000 borrowers who received Pell grants.

In total, roughly 94.5% of the 245,600 Nebraskans who have student loan debt as of March 2022 would be eligible for the Biden administration's program, with 90% of the debt forgiveness going to individuals earning less than $75,000 annually.