A change to how family farms and small businesses are considered in the federal student aid formula has raised concerns among state lawmakers and higher education leaders that Nebraska students could lose out on financial assistance for college.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid — better known as FAFSA — currently exempts the net worth of those assets as part of a needs analysis formula to determine how much financial assistance students qualify to receive.

But an overhaul to the program passed by Congress and signed by former President Donald Trump in December 2020 would remove that exemption beginning in the 2024-25 school year, potentially making it harder for some students to apply for and receive financial aid.

If the change stays in place, for example, families with an adjusted gross income of $60,000 or more who fill out the FAFSA would be required to report the net worth of their family farms or businesses with fewer than 100 employees.

According to a study by the Iowa Student Aid Commission, a family with that reported level of income is currently expected to contribute a little more than $7,600 to their child’s college education every year.

If that same family’s $1 million farm is considered, as it would be under the change to the formula, the expected family contribution would skyrocket to more than $41,000, potentially making those students ineligible for some federal and state aid programs and more reliant on student loans.

“It’s really going to have some devastating impacts on families,” said Ritchie Morrow, financial aid officer for the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.

Currently, there is no data to show how many students could see their Student Aid Index — the piece of the needs assessment formula formerly known as Expected Family Contribution — rise dramatically in the coming year.

Because families haven’t been required to report the net worth of their farm or small business, the Coordinating Commission, which administers several financial aid programs and tracks the number of Nebraska students who fill out the FAFSA every year, hasn’t compiled that information, Morrow said.

But it’s believed that the change to the formula will disproportionately affect students and families from rural areas of the Cornhusker state, where families may own some farm ground and equipment in addition to running a small business.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter and other administrators of Nebraska’s public and private colleges and universities are planning to share their concerns with the federal Education Department, too.

“At a time when affordable access to higher education has never been more important, the inclusion of family farms and small businesses in the FAFSA calculation has the potential to negatively impact university students who come from rural and farming communities,” Carter said.

Morrow said a lack of guidance from the U.S. Department of Education about how families should report the net worth of their farm or business — already something that is “not an absolute science” — ahead of the December rollout is further complicating the issue.

“A family farm is not a normal asset,” Morrow said. “If you’ve got stocks, you can sell a stock to help pay for a student’s college education, but you can’t sell off part of a family farm.”

Forty-five state senators led by Education Committee Chairman Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil raised that point in a March 31 letter to the U.S. Department of Education and members of Nebraska’s federal delegation asking for the change to be reversed.

“This unfairly assumes that small businesses and family farms can be used as liquidity to pay for college,” the letter states. “The Department and Congress should strongly reconsider incorporating family farm and small business assets into the calculation. Both scenarios unfairly assume that these assets are a sign of accumulated wealth.”

The National Association of State Student Grant and Aid Programs, of which Morrow is a part, has sent a letter to the department asking for clarification, but has not received any answers, just a promise that the issue would be looked into, he said.

“Time is running out,” Morrow said. “If Congress is going to make a change on this, they really need to get the ball rolling. Once you hit a certain time in the calendar, there’s not going to be any way for the department to make any changes.”

