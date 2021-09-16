Nebraska Innovation Studio celebrates six years of making

At about the same time Broderick Fielding, a mechanical engineering student at UNL, was also interested in building his own electric guitar, something that could mimic the sounds of the Pixies or Jimi Hendrix at open mic nights around Lincoln.

Instead of transforming old floor joists into a top of the line instrument, Fielding envisioned an electric guitar that contained all of the components – power source, amplifier and pedal – right in the body.

So like Whitmarsh, he tinkered away for hours at a prototype that operated from a motorcycle battery and had a speaker fastened to the bottom until he came up with a design he liked.

Fielding then a built a more polished, compact version powered by lithium batteries, wiring all the internal components himself.

“Fortunately, my skills in electronics exceed my skills in building a guitar,” he said.

The end result was something unique and cool, and illustrated what Nebraska Innovation Studio is all about, Martin said.

“The whole goal for this place is to be a community of makers, and to gather together these different kinds of expertise,” Martin said. “There’s sort of that knowledge spillover, and you definitely see that.”