Nebraska high schoolers in high-demand career programs are more likely to graduate, study finds

High schoolers who participated in high-demand career programs were more likely to graduate and attend college, according to a joint study of students in Nebraska and South Dakota.

The new report from a research group funded by the U.S. Department of Education showed that Nebraska high schoolers who enrolled in career and technical education programs, which offer high-demand career courses in fields like finance and health sciences, had a graduation rate of 99.2%.

That's compared to just 85.4% who did not participate in such courses.

The study from the Regional Education Laboratory, which is paid for through the federal educational department's Institute of Education Sciences, looked at over 110,000 students in Nebraska and South Dakota who were expected to graduate between the 2012-13 and 2016-17 academic years.

The report also examined postsecondary success among students. In Nebraska, 75.6% of career and technical education students were enrolled in college two years after graduation, and 78.7% were enrolled five years later.

About 65% of students who did not participate in those programs were in college two years after graduation, while that number climbs to more than 70% when five years have passed.