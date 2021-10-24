 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school bands compete in State Marching Contest
Nebraska high school bands compete in State Marching Contest

  • Updated
LPS Marching Band Showcase, 10.10

Lincoln Southeast band members wait to perform during the LPS Marching Band Showcase at Seacrest Field in 2020.

 Journal Star file photo

On Saturday, marching bands from across Nebraska competed at Seacrest Field in the 2021 State Marching Contest.

Judges ranked each band as "superior," the highest possible rank, "excellent" or "good."

Superior—Lincoln Pius X, Norfolk, Bennington, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Waverly, Seward, Syracuse, Wahoo, Bishop Neuman, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, Papillion-LaVista, Lincoln Northeast, Omaha Central, Fremont, Lincoln Southeast, Fort Calhoun.

Excellent—Ralston, Lincoln North Star, Omaha Bryan, Nebraska City, Beatrice, Ashland-Greenwood, Aquinas, Lincoln High, Falls City.

Good—Omaha Northwest.

