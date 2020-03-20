Nebraska groups to offer educational programming for kids at home

The Nebraska State Education Association will offer educational programming for elementary and secondary students available free to all Nebraska children beginning Monday.

Jenni Benson, president of the statewide teacher’s union, said four hours of daily live programming will be available through nearly every video and cable TV service, as well as online or via mobile app from Flood Communications News Channel Nebraska.

“Our 28,000 members care deeply about their students and want them to continue their learning during these school closures,” Benson said. “We are pleased to partner with News Channel Nebraska and Lincoln Public Schools to make this educational programming available statewide.”

The effort is in response to school closings across the state in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Programming for elementary students will air from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and for secondary students from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. All live content will be captured and available for on-line demand playback.

NSEA Executive Director Maddie Fennell said the organization is working with its teachers to coordinate the programming.