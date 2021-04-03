 Skip to main content
Nebraska Extension offering sign-ups for suicide prevention class
Nebraska Extension offering sign-ups for suicide prevention class

UNL suicide prevention

Laura Shell (left) leads a REACH training session with members of the Graduate Student Assembly on Jan. 29. The training system was developed by Ohio State University and is the basis of Nebraska's suicide prevention program.

 Alex Lantz

Nebraska Extension will offer a suicide prevention training via Zoom later this month.

The training is knowing as "Question. Persuade. Refer." or QPR training and teaches individuals to recognize and respond to suicidal behavior. They do this by questioning, persuading and then referring an individual to receive help.

The 90-minute class on April 22 at 11 a.m. has room for 30 participants. People can register at https://go.unl.edu/qpr21.

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

