Nebraska Extension offering sign-ups for suicide prevention class

Nebraska Extension will offer a suicide prevention training via Zoom later this month.
The training is knowing as "Question. Persuade. Refer." or QPR training and teaches individuals to recognize and respond to suicidal behavior. They do this by questioning, persuading and then referring an individual to receive help.
The 90-minute class on April 22 at 11 a.m. has room for 30 participants. People can register at https://go.unl.edu/qpr21.
State's draft health education standards include teaching gender identity among wide range of topics
TOP JOURNAL STAR PHOTOS FOR MARCH
Secret Jungle at the Lincoln Children's Zoo is now open.
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223