Nebraska education leaders commit to steps toward ending systemic racism

Blomstedt wrote that he was saddened by Floyd’s senseless death and realizes the protests are a manifestation of frustrations “spawned from generations of racism, disenfranchisement and marginalization realized by many of our community members and students across the state.”

He noted that a third of the state's students are people of color and that the state education department has highlighted equity as a priority of its policies for the past three years.

But the events of the past few nights show the need to move from aspirational messages to specific action, he said, and outlined the following steps his department would take: engage historically marginalized students, educators, families and communities; promote active anti-racist teaching and commit to culturally relevant standards and teaching materials; support productive conversations and safe and welcoming environments in classrooms; invest in trauma-informed care and restorative justice; be accountable for performance and support of all student groups; and work toward racial parity of the state’s educators.