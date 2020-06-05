Nebraska education leaders commit to steps toward ending systemic racism

Nebraska Board of Education members joined the state education commissioner Friday in addressing the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, promising to work toward ending systemic racism through education policies and practices.
Commissioner Matt Blomstedt wrote a letter to the state’s school superintendents this week enumerating several steps his department will take to move toward racial justice. On Friday, state board members reiterated that it’s time for action.
“The work is about reaching deep in our hearts and not pointing the finger at anybody else but owning our own biases that we have,” said Deb Neary, who represents District 8, which includes parts of Omaha and Douglas County.
Superintendents in several districts have addressed Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests, including Lincoln Public Schools, which offered to make staff available to any students who wanted to talk about what was happening.
“I was shaken and deeply disturbed to watch the video showing the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police last week,” LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said in the message. “It was a stark reminder that too many of our neighbors live in fear. They fear for their safety just doing everyday things that many of us don’t have to think twice about.”
Blomstedt wrote that he was saddened by Floyd’s senseless death and realizes the protests are a manifestation of frustrations “spawned from generations of racism, disenfranchisement and marginalization realized by many of our community members and students across the state.”
He noted that a third of the state's students are people of color and that the state education department has highlighted equity as a priority of its policies for the past three years.
But the events of the past few nights show the need to move from aspirational messages to specific action, he said, and outlined the following steps his department would take: engage historically marginalized students, educators, families and communities; promote active anti-racist teaching and commit to culturally relevant standards and teaching materials; support productive conversations and safe and welcoming environments in classrooms; invest in trauma-informed care and restorative justice; be accountable for performance and support of all student groups; and work toward racial parity of the state’s educators.
“The conversation about racial inequities must occur everywhere to prepare our students in every corner of the state to better face the challenges of our nation,” Blomstedt said. “This cannot fall solely on those who have suffered discrimination, but to all of us as educators and citizens of a peaceful state and nation.”
'We won’t allow that foolishness in our small town' — In the heart of Nebraska, a peaceful and powerful protest
Photos, videos: Lincoln protests
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
County-City Building
County-City Building protest
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
WATCH NOW: Marches, speeches highlight Tuesday night protests
WATCH NOW: Monday night protests in Lincoln run smoothly
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Target Boarded Up, 6.1
Watch Now: Gaylor Baird press conference
Watch Now: Sunday night protests in Lincoln
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Watch Now: LJS reporter detained; some protesters arrested after Lincoln curfew
Watch Now: Rally outside State Capitol protests George Floyd's death
BLM peaceful protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday
Sunday protest
WATCH NOW: Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird provides updates on protests in Lincoln
Watch: Volunteers help businesses clean up Lincoln Mall
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Morning-after view of damage from Saturday night’s violence in Lincoln
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Protests erupt into violence in Lincoln Saturday night
Watch Now: Saturday night protests in downtown Lincoln Part 2
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Protest
Saturday protest
Water
Mortar firework
Shattered glass
Helping tear gas victim
Throwing brick
Breaking window
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
WATCH: Protesters return to Lincoln streets on Saturday
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
WATCH NOW: Lincoln police chief provides update on overnight protests
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!