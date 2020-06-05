You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska education leaders commit to steps toward ending systemic racism
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Nebraska education leaders commit to steps toward ending systemic racism

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska Board of Education members joined the state education commissioner Friday in addressing the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, promising to work toward ending systemic racism through education policies and practices.

Commissioner Matt Blomstedt wrote a letter to the state’s school superintendents this week enumerating several steps his department will take to move toward racial justice. On Friday, state board members reiterated that it’s time for action.

“The work is about reaching deep in our hearts and not pointing the finger at anybody else but owning our own biases that we have,” said Deb Neary, who represents District 8, which includes parts of Omaha and Douglas County.

Matthew Blomstedt

Matthew Blomstedt

Superintendents in several districts have addressed Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests, including Lincoln Public Schools, which offered to make staff available to any students who wanted to talk about what was happening.

“I was shaken and deeply disturbed to watch the video showing the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police last week,” LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said in the message. “It was a stark reminder that too many of our neighbors live in fear. They fear for their safety just doing everyday things that many of us don’t have to think twice about.”

Lincoln libraries find books about race and diversity to be increasingly popular

Blomstedt wrote that he was saddened by Floyd’s senseless death and realizes the protests are a manifestation of frustrations “spawned from generations of racism, disenfranchisement and marginalization realized by many of our community members and students across the state.”

He noted that a third of the state's students are people of color and that the state education department has highlighted equity as a priority of its policies for the past three years. 

But the events of the past few nights show the need to move from aspirational messages to specific action, he said, and outlined the following steps his department would take: engage historically marginalized students, educators, families and communities; promote active anti-racist teaching and commit to culturally relevant standards and teaching materials; support productive conversations and safe and welcoming environments in classrooms; invest in trauma-informed care and restorative justice; be accountable for performance and support of all student groups; and work toward racial parity of the state’s educators.

Lincoln senator says recent events have shaken her 'to the core'

“The conversation about racial inequities must occur everywhere to prepare our students in every corner of the state to better face the challenges of our nation,” Blomstedt said. “This cannot fall solely on those who have suffered discrimination, but to all of us as educators and citizens of a peaceful state and nation.”

'We won’t allow that foolishness in our small town' — In the heart of Nebraska, a peaceful and powerful protest

Photos, videos: Lincoln protests

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News