Members of the Nebraska State Board of Education apologized to the state's teacher of the year for what she called "false statements" leveled at her by their colleague Kirk Penner.

Renee Jones, a Lincoln High School English teacher, told the board Friday that her tenure as the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year has not been without "obstacles," referring indirectly to tweets from Penner critical of Jones.

"But I'm really excited to be here today to talk about all of the great and wonderful things I've gotten to do in spite of a lot of really mean and false statements," Jones told the board during its Friday meeting at the Graduate hotel.

Penner, the board's vice president, has gone after Jones for attending a drag queen story hour session in March 2022 at SXSW EDU, an international education conference, and promising to buy "inclusive children's books." Jones later clarified that she bought the books for her own children.

"I will not apologize for seeking to understand experiences outside of my own. @KirkPenner," Jones tweeted this year on March 24. "My job as a public educator is to serve, understand and support all kids. That is what I will proudly keep doing as an educator."

Jones later tweeted that someone asked her if her family was safe, adding that Penner "is teaching Nebraskans that is it okay to bully, harass and spread lies about people who do not share the same opinion as you."

After Jones gave her quarterly report Friday, board members Patsy Koch-Johns and Deborah Neary both stood up for Jones, offering apologies without directly naming Penner.

"I would like to tell you that, 'Once a Link, always a Link,' and my heart is with you and I am sorry that you have had to face so many obstacles along the way," said Koch-Johns, a former Lincoln High teacher who was also a Nebraska teacher of the year.

Neary said Jones is an "amazing representative" of the state and "a voice for all teachers" in Nebraska.

"You mentioned obstacles and I just want to be on the record stating that I am very sorry that your reputation was attacked repeatedly, that your personal safety is a concern for you and your family and that your family members are hurt because of the attacks on you," Neary told Jones, who was joined by her husband at Friday's meeting.

Penner did not engage with Jones after her report, later telling the Journal Star during a brief recess that "I've said what I've said.

"She said her piece and I don't really have any reaction," he said. "That's kind of where it stands. Besides that, I'm moving forward."

Jones told the Journal Star she was grateful for the opportunity to use her voice to highlight positive things she's done as the state's teacher of the year and not "hyperbolic, false" statements.

"It's really nice to just hear (Neary's and Koch-John's) support," she said. "It's very humbling to have people that do so much work for their kids in Nebraska to cheer me on and just say like, 'Keep doing the work that you're doing.'"

Jones said her students have seen what's circulating on social media, although she said they "weren't shaken by the messages because they are the ones in my classroom, they know the books on my shelves and see my character in our interactions."

Jones added that she "didn’t engage in conversations with my students about the situation, but just told them that I won’t discuss specifics with them."

Penner first criticized Jones for wanting to buy inclusive children books on Oct. 20, the day Nebraska Department of Education officials surprised Jones by naming her the teacher of the year. A day later, he quoted another Twitter post of a video of drag queens at the SXSW conference.

"What in the world is going on! There is NO REASON this should be part of any education conference and should NEVER be hyped by the 'teacher of the year'!" he posted.

Penner referred to the conference again in a post in January, criticizing the use of "taxpayer money 2 attend professional development encouraging childrens (sic) books of men dressed as women."

Jones later said in a tweet that she attended the conference on her own time and money.

Then on March 24, Penner posted a screenshot on Twitter showing that Jones had liked tweets from Jane Kleeb, Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman who'd tweeted that she'd trust "a drag queen" with her kids over Penner.

Penner tweeted that "we are battling for our kids and this crap needs to stop."

Jones responded by saying Penner was spreading an "inaccurate and harmful" narrative.

"You have this amazing platform where you could be focusing on teacher retention and compensation, yet this is what you spend your energy on?"

State board bylaw states that members "have the responsibility to make it clear when they are speaking or writing on their own behalf that they are not representing the board," but doesn't mention social media posts.

Board President Patti Gubbels previously told the Omaha World-Herald that Penner's tweets don't represent the State Board of Education.

Top Journal Star photos for April 2023