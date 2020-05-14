Nebraska Community Foundation grants help bridge the digital divide for students

Friend Public Schools Superintendent David Kraus knew the district’s Chromebooks were getting old, but when schools closed in an effort to slow the progression of the coronavirus it became glaringly obvious.
At least at Kraus’ home, where two Chromebooks fizzled out on his high school-aged daughter when she had to work from home.
So when he got a call about a grant program aimed at narrowing the digital divide at Nebraska schools, he jumped. The Friend Area Foundation applied for a $20,000 grant and the Friend Foundation associated with the school district provided the one-to-one match.
And now the district is buying 50 new Chromebooks, replacing 25 aging teacher laptops with new Macbook Airs and will also get 20 iPads for elementary school children.
The Nebraska Community Foundation awarded the Friend grant, one of 23 that totaled more than $263,000 aimed at helping schools across the state buy laptops, Chromebooks, iPads, hot spots and find other ways to help bridge a digital divide exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
An anonymous donor and the Alice DeVoe Donor-Advised Fund fully funded all 23 applications from school and community foundations that will benefit 31 schools in communities from the western to eastern corners of the state, according to a foundation news release.
The grants, ranging from $2,750 to $20,000, require a one-to-one match.
Jeff Yost, president & CEO of Nebraska Community Foundation, said the grants support a wide range of methods to bridge the so-called “homework gap” — everything from computer equipment, software, and internet access to summer school staffing, individualized instruction for at-risk and special education students, transportation and professional development for trauma-informed practices.
The digital divide has been a problem for years, one laid bare by the school closings across the country.
In rural areas, 18% of students didn’t have internet access in 2015, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Twenty-six percent of students living below the poverty threshold didn’t have internet access and the percentages were higher for minority students.
In Friend, a small district of about 250 students 46 miles southwest of Lincoln, district officials were able to pull together a remote learning plan fairly quickly, Kraus said.
A few students had no internet access, and the school was able to get hot spots for them, and connectivity was an issue for some families who had a lot of people working or doing schoolwork from home.
When the pandemic hit, the district didn’t have a formal one-to-one computer program but had enough Chromebooks for the 100 or so students from seventh-12th grades because they’d purchased about 60 new ones about a year ago.
“This grant helped buy 50 more,” he said. “Now we have enough for every kid to have one from grades six-12,” he said, and elementary students will get iPads.
Before schools closed their doors in March, school officials in Friend had been worried about having enough working Chromebooks to handle state and national assessments, Kraus said.
“This was good timing,” he said.
