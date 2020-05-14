Nebraska Community Foundation grants help bridge the digital divide for students

The grants, ranging from $2,750 to $20,000, require a one-to-one match.

Jeff Yost, president & CEO of Nebraska Community Foundation, said the grants support a wide range of methods to bridge the so-called “homework gap” — everything from computer equipment, software, and internet access to summer school staffing, individualized instruction for at-risk and special education students, transportation and professional development for trauma-informed practices.

The digital divide has been a problem for years, one laid bare by the school closings across the country.

In rural areas, 18% of students didn’t have internet access in 2015, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Twenty-six percent of students living below the poverty threshold didn’t have internet access and the percentages were higher for minority students.

In Friend, a small district of about 250 students 46 miles southwest of Lincoln, district officials were able to pull together a remote learning plan fairly quickly, Kraus said.

A few students had no internet access, and the school was able to get hot spots for them, and connectivity was an issue for some families who had a lot of people working or doing schoolwork from home.