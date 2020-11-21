Nebraska colleges urging students to quarantine, get COVID tests before semester ends

The exodus of thousands of college students from Lancaster County will likely result in a drop in the daily coronavirus cases locally, Holmes said.

After an initial spike following students moving into the residence halls and classes starting in August, UNL has accounted for roughly 10% of the daily caseload, Holmes said. Most of the spread in recent weeks has been attributed to small gatherings where masks are not being used.

Since August, there have been 16,277 tests done at UNL-specific testing sites, with 1,571 positive cases for a positivity rate of 9.7%.

As of Nov. 18, the seven-day average for positive cases at UNL is just more than 24, with the seven-day average for tests resting at 247. Over that same time period, Lancaster County averaged 243 cases per day on 885 tests.

Nebraska Wesleyan reported a total of 23 new positive cases between Nov. 9-15, according to its latest report. Since Aug. 3, there have been a total of 306 cases at the liberal arts college in northeast Lincoln.

Holmes said the drop in total population in the county will likely result in fewer daily cases, but to what extent remains to be seen.