Nebraska colleges adapting admissions

For instance, the ACT allows students to take specific sections of the test over again to raise their scores.

Previously, students had to retake all four sections of the college entrance exam to alter their scores. ACT now lets students who have taken the test at least once to retest in one section or more to try to score higher.

The combined best scores for each individual section — reading, English, science and math — will comprise a final "superscore."

Wesleyan's administration believes its current model is still working, Motzer said, adding that the ACT's changing standards may cause schools to change their benchmarks as well.

Motzer said the ACT is leveraging institutions to accept superscores to increase the number of students that take the exam as opposed to the SAT. He said both exams are constantly innovating to gain exam takers and that allowing students to take specific sections of the test will be lucrative for the ACT.

“These are not nonprofit institutions,” he said.

Union College does not accept superscores to meet admission requirements, said Michelle Velazquez Mesnard, vice president for enrollment services. However, it considers them for merit-based scholarships.