Nebraska College of Law recognized nationally for Tenant Assistance Project

The Nebraska College of Law was one of six schools in the country chosen to present at a webinar Friday convened by the White House and U.S. Department of Justice for the school's Tenant Assistance Project, launched in April 2020.

The webinar — which featured remarks from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, a lawyer and visiting faculty member at Georgetown — served as recognition for the 99 law schools across the country that have responded to a call for action from Garland last summer.

In late August, Garland asked the law community to help their communities through rental assistance application support and by volunteering with legal aid providers, helping courts implement eviction diversion programs, among other initiatives aimed at increasing housing stability in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm grateful to the law school students, the professors and the deans who are working on this project," Garland told the law students viewing the Webinar Friday. "And I'm even more grateful that when I issued the call for action to this community, you responded."

In Lincoln, though, law students had already been working to mitigate the eviction crisis as a part of the Tenant Assistance Project launched by University of Nebraska law professor Ryan Sullivan, who received a national award for the program earlier this month.

In the months since, the program has helped keep more than 700 families in their homes, connecting Lancaster County tenants to available resources, including more than $9 million in federal aid for rental assistance.

Third-year student Rachel Tomlinson Dick spoke on behalf of Nebraska Law at the Webinar Friday — one of fewer than 10 law students nationwide given the chance to do so.

Tomlinson Dick opened her remarks by pointing to the state's eviction laws as some of the "most unfair" in the nation, noting that tenants don't have to be provided actual notice on upcoming eviction hearings.

As a result, she said, most tenants weren't previously aware of a looming eviction until they were being removed from their homes. Before the pro bono project kicked off, Tomlinson Dick said more than 80% of eviction hearings in Nebraska resulted in tenants being displaced — even though half of evictions filed were brought unlawfully, she said.

"Attorney General Garland's call to action ... helped us to expand from a small group of dedicated volunteers to a community of students engaging with efforts to prevent mass eviction in our state," she said.

Students and volunteers with the initiative visit the homes of every tenant with an upcoming eviction hearing. And when the tenants arrive at the hearing, a team of volunteers is there to help.

In nearly 98% of the cases, the tenant is able to avoid immediate eviction — a success rate that Tomlinson Dick called "astounding."

"Contributing to this work has shown me the impact that is possible when people within the legal community prioritize working to prevent injustice in tangible ways," she said.

