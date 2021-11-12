Nebraska architecture 'legend' W. Cecil Steward dies at 87

He acted as president for the National Architectural Accrediting Board, American Institute of Architects and the Joslyn Institute for Sustainable Communities.

"I found him to be committed to supporting his faculty in ways that would support their teaching and research efforts, and worked tirelessly to gain recognition for the college as a leader in architectural education," said Delivee Wright, who worked with Steward for years. "Even after retirement, he continued to contribute to his field through the Joslyn Castle project and the establishment of recycling efforts in his sustainable projects."

Steward also published more than 50 columns in the Neighborhood Extra section of the Journal Star on sustainability, and co-authored a book and manuscript about architecture. Before starting his career, he served in the United States Air Force for several years after graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in architecture.

Steward traveled across the world for architectural studies, whether it was for one of the many organizations he was involved in or with students. He specifically spent a lot of time in China, working to establish China's first legal framework for the title "architect."