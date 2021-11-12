Nebraska architecture 'legend' W. Cecil Steward dies at 87

W. Cecil Steward, an esteemed architect who served as dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture for 27 years, died Nov. 2. He was 87.
Steward became the youngest dean of architecture in the U.S. when he was appointed to the position at UNL in 1973 at age 39.
During his tenure, Steward worked to improve the status of the college and played a role in saving Architecture Hall from potential demolition, which eventually led to a $4.4 million renovation project.
The college was originally part of what was then the College of Engineering and Architecture.
“Cecil Steward was a legend,” said current Dean Katherine Ankerson. “The College of Architecture stands on the shoulders of giants and leaders such as Cecil. We would not be the institution we are today, if not for his vision, passion and stewardship of this great college."
Steward helped convert the Architecture program into a six-year professional status program and moved the interior design degree into the College of Architecture.
Steward's work also extended beyond Nebraska. He served on the boards for the Joslyn Institute for Sustainable Communities, the Architecture Research Centers Consortium, the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture, the National Architectural Accrediting Board and the American Institute of Architects.
He acted as president for the National Architectural Accrediting Board, American Institute of Architects and the Joslyn Institute for Sustainable Communities.
"I found him to be committed to supporting his faculty in ways that would support their teaching and research efforts, and worked tirelessly to gain recognition for the college as a leader in architectural education," said Delivee Wright, who worked with Steward for years. "Even after retirement, he continued to contribute to his field through the Joslyn Castle project and the establishment of recycling efforts in his sustainable projects."
Steward also published more than 50 columns in the Neighborhood Extra section of the Journal Star on sustainability, and co-authored a book and manuscript about architecture. Before starting his career, he served in the United States Air Force for several years after graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in architecture.
Steward traveled across the world for architectural studies, whether it was for one of the many organizations he was involved in or with students. He specifically spent a lot of time in China, working to establish China's first legal framework for the title "architect."
Steward was honored with a variety of awards for his work, articles and service, including the American Institute of Architects Nebraska's Harry F. Cunningham Gold Medal for Architecture, Outstanding Educator of the Year from UNL, among many more.
"I can’t express how deeply this loss will be felt not only among our college family but also the profession as he made such an indelible impact on its history and trajectory. He will be greatly missed by so many,” Ankerson said.
Steward's family is planning a private service.
