Nearly 17% of LPS students opt for remote learning, many from low-income schools

At the elementary school level, Belmont had the most students (161, or 22%) sign up for remote learning. McPhee, a much smaller school, had the largest percentage of its students sign up (29.5%, or 75 students).

Wysong Elementary in south Lincoln, one of the newer schools, had the fewest students sign up (38, or 6.4%).

Of middle schools, Irving had the most students sign up (23.9%, or 211) compared with Moore, which had the least (9.4%, or 59 students).

At the high schools, Lincoln High had the most remote learners (442, or 18.5%) and Southwest had the fewest (264, or 12.4%).

As it did during the fourth quarter of last school year and in summer school, LPS will provide Wi-Fi hot spots to students without reliable internet access.

But that’s where the similarities to last school year’s remote learning will end, Larson said.

Students will be required to Zoom into all their classrooms daily and teachers will take attendance, he said. Students may get offline for part of the class to do their work, but when they are Zooming in, they'll have multiple ways to interact — either through a chat feature or raising their hands over Zoom, or pressing a button.