National Geographic explorer program for students will feature Lincoln's Joel Sartore

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Joel Sartore typically fills his Instagram with the animals he photographs, but Saturday he added a photo of a hard drive — because three of his were stolen at the Bali airport.
Courtesy image
Lincoln’s Joel Sartore, a National Geographic photographer, will be part of a virtual explorer classroom created by the magazine.
The video event, which will be streamed on YouTube, will give students a chance to ask Sartore questions and learn about his 30-plus years as a photographer and advocate for endangered species, including the National Geographic Photo Ark.
The Photo Ark project is a 25-year effort to photograph the roughly 12,000 species in zoos and animal sanctuaries launched by Sartore out of concern that half the animals could be lost to extinction by the end of the century.
Anyone can participate in the live event, called “Photographing the World’s Species” Friday at 1 p.m. (2 p.m. EDT). It will be streamed live on YouTube. Attendees can register at
nationalgeographic.org/education/student-experiences/explorer-classroom/ Photos: The life and work of Lincoln's Joel Sartore
Veiled chameleon
A veiled chameleon (Chamaeleo calyptratus) at the Rolling Hills Zoo. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Sartore with owl
National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is seen with one of his banner prints of a spotted owl displayed in Morrill Hall on the UNL Campus in 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Clouded leopard
A clouded leopard (Neofelis nebulosa) at the Houston Zoo. This species is listed as federally endangered. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Blue poison dart frog
A Blue poison dart frog (Dendrobates azureus) at Reptile Gardens. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Joel Sartore
Joel Sartore is a longtime National Geographic photographer who lives in Lincoln.
Courtesy photo
Pygmy marmoset
Pygmy marmoset at Lincoln Children's Zoo. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Fiat Lux show
Joel Sartore photographed these four coyote puppies at Nebraska Wildlife Rehab in Louisville. The image, part of Sartore's Photo Ark series, was one of many by several National Geographic photographers that was projected upon the walls of St. Peter's Basilica Dec. 8, 2015. The project, "Fiat Lux: Illuminating Our Common Home," was designed to highlight the plights of animals and bring attention to the Paris climate talks.
Fiat Lux event photo by David Doubilet / projected image by Joel Sartore
Red wolf
A critically endangered red wolf (Canis rufus gregoryi) at the Great Plains Zoo. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Photo Ark
The Florida panther (puma concolor coryi) is endangered.
Courtesy Joel Sartore
Bald eagle
A bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) named Bensar at the George M. Sutton Avian Research Center. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Lewis-Syford House
Joel Sartore of Lincoln pauses in the middle of a 12-hour workday in 2013 as he worked on the hardwood floor of the Lewis-Syford House, which he and his family were renovating. Built in 1878, the French Second Empire-style house on the 700 block of North 16th Street was being prepared for his eldest son, Cole, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Journal Star file photo
African elephant
A female African elephant (Loxodonta africana) at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Dog images on soundproofing panels
These dog images are on soundproofing panels in the Pieloch center’s kennel areas in Lincoln's Capital Humane Society. A few years ago Joel Sartore photographed the dogs, which were in the Park Boulevard facility’s adoption program.
Shane & Sunny Photography
Giant panda
A giant panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca) at Zoo Atlanta. This endangered species is native to China. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Debit card art
Photographer Joel Sartore is one of the three artists whose images appear on new Union Bank & Trust debit cards. This image captured by Sartore is of a curl-crested aracari, part of the toucan family.
Courtesy photo
Ocelot
Ocelot (Leopardus pardalis) at the Omaha Zoo. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Joel Sartore caricature
This caricature of Joel Sartore was done by Jim Horan, who has drawn all but two of the Omaha Press Club’s 136 Faces on the Barroom Floor.
Courtesy image
Kathy and Joel Sartore
Breast cancer survivor Kathy Sartore and husband Joel Sartore, National Geographic photographer, in 2012 stand in front of a gray wolf image he photographed for National Geographic.
MARK SCHWANIGER/Journal Star file photo
Asian lady beetle
Asian lady beetle (Harmonia axyridis). (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Morrill Hall banners
Joel Sartore (right), a National Geographic photographer, and Charles DeVries of SignCo install a banner in between the pillars of Morrill Hall where an exhibit of Sartore's images was displayed in 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Monarch butterflies
Monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) from the Sierra Chincua mountain range, Mexico. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Sartore NBC
Joel Sartore and Anne Thompson of NBC Nightly News prepare to photograph a West African dwarf crocodile at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in 2012. Sartore was taking images of the 6,000 species in U.S. zoos. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
JOEL SARTORE/Copyright www.joelsartore.com
Penstemon
The federally endangered blowout penstemon (Penstemon haydenii), raised by Jim Stubbendieck, who helped bring the plant back from the brink of extinction.
Joel Sartore/joelsartore.com
Sartore family
Joel Sartore poses with his wife Kathy and three kids, (from left) Spencer, Ellen and Cole and dog, Muldoon, at their home in Lincoln, Jan. 25, 2009.
LJS file photo
Grey gibbons
Grey gibbons (Hylobates muelleri muelleri) at the Miller Park Zoo. This species is listed as endangered. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Sartore flag
Joel Sartore cleans the rain gutter over his front door in late June 2007 after hanging a large American flag.
ERIC GREGORY/Journal Star file photo
Salt Creek tiger beetle
The Salt Creek tiger beetle (Cicindela nevadica lincolniana) in a lab at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Morrill Hall banners
National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore (top) gets help from Charles DeVries of SignCO with installing one of two large banners in between the pillars of Morrill Hall to promote an exhibit of Sartore's photography and to raise funds and memberships for the museum on the UNL Campus in 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Two-toed sloth
A Linne's two-toed sloth (Choloepus didactylus) at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Sartore presentation
Joel Sartore, Lincoln resident and National Geographic photographer, made a presentation on endangered species at Lincoln East in 1999.
TED KIRK/Journal Star file photo
Minnows
Minnows over the Powder River in Wyoming, an ecosystem threatened by coal bed methane development.
Joel Sartore/joelsartore.com
Joel Sartore shares with the audience
Joel Sartore shares with a 2012 Lincoln audience his photography from travels around the world and how his wife’s breast cancer has impacted him and his family.
MARK SCHWANIGER/Journal Star file photo
Reimann's snake-necked turtle
Reimann's snake-necked turtle (Chelodina reimanni). (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Photo banners
National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore views three photo banners of a bison and calf, a puffy prairie dog and tallgrass prairie with walking sticks that were to be displayed in Sartore's exhibit in Morrill Hall in 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Humboldt penguins
Humboldt penguins off the Chilean coast.
Joel Sartore/joelsartore.com
Lewis-Syford House
A family portrait of (from left) Cole, Joel, Kathy and Spencer Sartore framed in the second-story window of the Lewis-Syford House, which the family was renovating in 2013.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Journal Star file photo
Mandrill
A captive, 5-month-old mandrill (Mandrillus sphinx) in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Ivory-billed woodpecker
Ivory-billed woodpecker, University of Nebraska State Museum.
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Photo Ark
Joel Sartore's "Photo Ark: A World Worth Saving" is a 60-page softcover book featuring Sartore's photos of animals.
Sartore founded The Photo Ark, his multiyear documentary project to save species and habitat, which has included having his photos projected on New York City skyscrapers. All of us can share in Sartore's passion through the products he's made available. They include his book "Photo Ark: A World Worth Saving" ($9.95) -- signed copies are available through the website -- as well as daily and wall calendars ($14.95 each).
Courtesy photo
Black-Tailed Prairie Dog, Montana, 1995
Small as it is, few species are as controversial as the prairie dog. Joel Sartore photographed this one in Montana in 1995. Photo by Joel Sartore/joelsartore.com
Joel Sartore/joelsartore.com
Cheetah
Hasari, a 3-year-old cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus), at White Oak Conservation Center. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Banners
National Geographic photographer and Nebraska native Joel Sartore (right) and Joel Neilson stand on ladders in 2004 to make a fit for a large photo banner of a bison and calf that was featured in Sartore's exhibit at Morrill Hall.
Journal Star file photo
Coquerel's sifaka
An endangered Coquerel's sifaka (Propithecus coquereli). (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Turkey vulture
A portrait of a turkey vulture. (Courtesy Joel Sartore/joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/joelsartore.com
Porcupine
Porcupine (Erethizon dorsatum) at the Great Plains Zoo. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Okapi
A male okapi (Okapia johnstoni), at White Oak Conservation Center. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Spectacled owl
A spectacled owl (Pulsatrix perspicillata). (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Eastern bongo
A male eastern bongo (Tragelaphus eurycerus isaaci) at the Great Plains Zoo. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Amur leopard
Amur leopard (Panthera pardus orientalis) named Usi from the Omaha Zoo. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Snowy owl
A young female snowy owl (Bubo scandiacus) at Raptor Recovery Nebraska. (JOEL SARTORE/Copyright
www.joelsartore.com)
Joel Sartore/www.joelsartore.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!