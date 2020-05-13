You are the owner of this article.
National Geographic explorer program for students will feature Lincoln's Joel Sartore
National Geographic explorer program for students will feature Lincoln's Joel Sartore

Joel Sartore

Joel Sartore typically fills his Instagram with the animals he photographs, but Saturday he added a photo of a hard drive — because three of his were stolen at the Bali airport.

 Courtesy image

Lincoln’s Joel Sartore, a National Geographic photographer, will be part of a virtual explorer classroom created by the magazine.

The video event, which will be streamed on YouTube, will give students a chance to ask Sartore questions and learn about his 30-plus years as a photographer and advocate for endangered species, including the National Geographic Photo Ark.

The Photo Ark project is a 25-year effort to photograph the roughly 12,000 species in zoos and animal sanctuaries launched by Sartore out of concern that half the animals could be lost to extinction by the end of the century.

Anyone can participate in the live event, called “Photographing the World’s Species” Friday at 1 p.m. (2 p.m. EDT). It will be streamed live on YouTube. Attendees can register at nationalgeographic.org/education/student-experiences/explorer-classroom/

'No questions asked' — Lincoln-based Nat Geo photographer wants stolen hard drives returned
Kooser librarian's videos catch eye of nation, gets $20,000 in awards for school

Photos: The life and work of Lincoln's Joel Sartore

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

