National Geographic explorer program for students will feature Lincoln's Joel Sartore

Lincoln’s Joel Sartore, a National Geographic photographer, will be part of a virtual explorer classroom created by the magazine.

The video event, which will be streamed on YouTube, will give students a chance to ask Sartore questions and learn about his 30-plus years as a photographer and advocate for endangered species, including the National Geographic Photo Ark.

The Photo Ark project is a 25-year effort to photograph the roughly 12,000 species in zoos and animal sanctuaries launched by Sartore out of concern that half the animals could be lost to extinction by the end of the century.

Anyone can participate in the live event, called “Photographing the World’s Species” Friday at 1 p.m. (2 p.m. EDT). It will be streamed live on YouTube. Attendees can register at nationalgeographic.org/education/student-experiences/explorer-classroom/

