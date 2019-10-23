Graphene is a sheet of carbon atoms arranged in rings, layered exactly one atom thick. Think of it as microscopic chicken wire.
But despite being 100,000 times thinner than a human hair, graphene — commonly referred to as a "miracle material" since its 2010 discovery — is remarkably durable and an excellent conductor of both heat and electricity.
So much so, said Alexander Sinitskii, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, that many in the scientific community believe graphene may be the future of electronics.
Cellphones and computers in use today operate through electrical signals sent across silicon circuits. While they continue to get smaller and smaller, the individual components within those circuits will one day reach the limit of how small they can be engineered and built, Sinitskii said.
At that point, microscopic components transmitting electrical signals across graphene nanoribbons, each spanning just a few carbon atoms wide, may become the alternative material the scientific community has searched for.
Sinitskii's team has become adept at synthesizing graphene, fine-tuning its properties to be more or less conductive, and molding it into segments just 1 or 2 nanometers wide, but they've also run into "a major problem."
"Even though we know how to make these materials, we're not capable of assembling those tiny ribbons into tiny circuits," he said.
Together with chemists, physicists and electrical engineers at four other universities, Sinitskii's team at the Nebraska Center for Materials and Nanoscience will use a $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense's Office of Naval Research to solve the problem.
The collaborative will pursue a promising method using another nanotechnology — artificial DNA structures — to assemble the graphene nanoribbons into usable components.
"Nature is remarkable at making complex structures with high precision," Sinitskii said, such as DNA's double-helix shape that encodes genetic information through the interaction of specific chemicals.
Researchers like Ned Seeman of New York University, one of the partners on the grant, have pioneered ways of harnessing those same kind of chemical reactions in DNA for uses in other technologies.
Artificial DNA fragments woven into the graphene nanoribbons will seek out chemical interactions from complementary artificial DNA fragments in much the same way real DNA molecules do when replicating genetic material.
But instead of forming a new strand of DNA, the artificial DNA structures will be used like scaffolding to twist and bend the graphene nanoribbons into a desired shape — like a miniature electronic circuit.
The marriage of the two technologies could result in huge leaps in computing power, Sinitskii said. "We are taking a very useful, but difficult-to-work-with material and combining it with a structure that is very programmable but doesn't give you much in terms of properties."
At the end of the three-year grant, Sinitskii said the team wants to have developed prototype electrical components such as field-effect transistors and logic gates that use graphene nanoribbons to operate.
He said beyond that, graphene nanoribbons could play a part in the development of quantum computers, which would run faster and be able to process larger amounts of information than conventional computers.
To do that, quantum computers will need materials capable of being arranged into the right position to achieve quantum states — something recently demonstrated by the University of California, Berkley, another partner on the grant.
"Those states emerge only if you have the right nanoribbons placed in the right positions," Sinitskii said. "It comes to this problem we're trying to address, which is how we assemble them in the right position."