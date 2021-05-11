Name recommendations for Northwest High, Robinson Elementary move forward

Lincoln Northwest High has passed its first test.
With little fanfare, the Board of Education on Tuesday gave initial consideration to the recommended name for the new high school in Air Park set to open in 2022.
Don Mayhew, who chaired the northwest high school naming committee, said the members had "robust conversations" about going with either a directional name or one that honored a person but ultimately decided to go with Northwest.
Last week, the naming committee for the new southeast high school took a different course, passing on geographic or directional names and picking Standing Bear High as its recommendation for the school at 70th Street and Saltillo Road.
The board is set to vote on the Lincoln Northwest recommendation at its May 25 meeting, when it will give initial consideration to Standing Bear High.
When the name debate is over, the schools will then begin the process of determining mascots and colors. That involves the schools' respective principals drawing feedback from the community to help shape a school's identity, said Liz Standish, LPS associate superintendent for business affairs. Committees will then use that information to make formal proposals for the board to consider.
Board members Tuesday also approved naming the city's new elementary school in northeast Lincoln after Ada Robinson, a beloved teacher who taught for more than 30 years at Clinton Elementary School.
All three schools are being built with money from a $290 million bond issue passed last year. The elementary school that will bear Robinson's name is near 102nd and Holdrege streets and will open in 2022.
