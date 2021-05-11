Name recommendations for Northwest High, Robinson Elementary move forward

Lincoln Northwest High has passed its first test.

With little fanfare, the Board of Education on Tuesday gave initial consideration to the recommended name for the new high school in Air Park set to open in 2022.

Don Mayhew, who chaired the northwest high school naming committee, said the members had "robust conversations" about going with either a directional name or one that honored a person but ultimately decided to go with Northwest.

Last week, the naming committee for the new southeast high school took a different course, passing on geographic or directional names and picking Standing Bear High as its recommendation for the school at 70th Street and Saltillo Road.

The board is set to vote on the Lincoln Northwest recommendation at its May 25 meeting, when it will give initial consideration to Standing Bear High.