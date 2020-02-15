Myah Anderson: A supreme connector

“I just loved watching the Youth Leadership Lincoln participants break out of their shells,” said Myah Anderson when asked about her involvement as a mentor for the 2019-20 group of high school sophomore participants. You see, she had just completed her year with YLL, and being the outgoing type, she volunteered to mentor this year’s cohort.
Myah is a junior at Lincoln Southwest High School and participated in Leadership Lincoln’s 2018-19 Youth Leadership Lincoln program. There were participants from high schools from across Lancaster County in the program, which began with a retreat.
“I didn’t know what I was getting into when I participated in YLL,” Myah shared. “But my class bonded quickly during our retreat. And, as the year progressed, we developed very strong relationships.”
Each year, participants in YLL meet once each month. During the year, they’ll have between 60 and 70 people present on topics ranging from government to business. Myah connected with each of them.
“I made it a point to personally talk with every speaker,” noted Anderson. “I wanted to get to know some of Lincoln’s leaders and learn more from them.”
One of the goals of YLL is to encourage participants to get involved in their community, and Myah does that in spades. She’s a mentor for the Lincoln Community Playhouse Penguin Project, she’s involved in sports at Southwest High School, she’s active in Lincoln Gold, a member of the Wonderfully Made Club, a participant in Launch Leadership for the past four years, and a student assistant in the Special Education classroom at Southwest.
“I learned more from my artist than he learned from me,” she shared about the Penguin Project. “One of the coolest things about the project is that the connections you make can last a lifetime.”
The Penguin Project, one of the first in the nation, pairs a young person with special needs with a peer mentor for the production of a play on the LCP stage.
“It’s a safe place for anyone, no matter their abilities and challenges,” she added. Myah and her mentee have become friends, and they’ve visited the Children’s Zoo and performances at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
Myah is part of a blended family that includes seven children. That may help explain her ability to bond quickly with others. Her dad, Justin, is with Don Johnson Homes based in Lincoln. Her stepmother is Jennie Anderson, associate principal at Lincoln East High School.
Education has always been a major part of Myah’s life. She played school at home as a child. Her mom, who passed away 10 years ago, was a teacher at Arnold Elementary School. And because of Myah’s experience with the Penguin Project and other similar programs, she wants to be a special education teacher.
Oh, and if all of that wasn’t quite enough, Myah was recognized as the 2019 Future Business Leader, part of the Lincoln Journal Star Inspire Awards, which recognize women for the impact they are making in our community.
One of the unique characteristics about Lincoln is how incredibly connected our community is. And, Myah Anderson is setting the pace to make sure that our connectedness is carried into the future.