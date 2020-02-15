Myah Anderson: A supreme connector

“I just loved watching the Youth Leadership Lincoln participants break out of their shells,” said Myah Anderson when asked about her involvement as a mentor for the 2019-20 group of high school sophomore participants. You see, she had just completed her year with YLL, and being the outgoing type, she volunteered to mentor this year’s cohort.

Myah is a junior at Lincoln Southwest High School and participated in Leadership Lincoln’s 2018-19 Youth Leadership Lincoln program. There were participants from high schools from across Lancaster County in the program, which began with a retreat.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into when I participated in YLL,” Myah shared. “But my class bonded quickly during our retreat. And, as the year progressed, we developed very strong relationships.”

Each year, participants in YLL meet once each month. During the year, they’ll have between 60 and 70 people present on topics ranging from government to business. Myah connected with each of them.

“I made it a point to personally talk with every speaker,” noted Anderson. “I wanted to get to know some of Lincoln’s leaders and learn more from them.”