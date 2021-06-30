Musical at Lincoln Southwest almost didn't happen, but now it's being nationally recognized

"It's really the national championship of high school theater," said Henrichs, a communications teacher who started Southwest's theater department.

The International Thespian Festival — a showcase for the best in high school theater — was a summer staple at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for decades before moving to Indiana University in Bloomington a few years ago when it outgrew the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

This year, however, the festival went virtual. Schools submitted recordings of their productions — some of which were simply casts doing readings over Zoom — instead of performing them in person. Southwest was luckier than some in that it was able to actually perform the show last year and use that recording.

"All we had to do was click send," Henrichs said.

That was the easy part. Getting the show on stage was another thing.

First, there were replacements for all of the graduated seniors who never got a chance to perform the show ("Newsies 2.0" was devoted to them).

Almost half of the 108 students in the cast and crew were either new to the show or in a different role. The work, in essence, had to start all over.