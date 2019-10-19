On Saturday, marching bands from across Nebraska and one from Missouri came to Seacrest Field for the Lincoln Public Schools Marching Band Invitational.
Judges ranked each band as "superior," the highest possible rank, "excellent" or "good."
CLASS AA: Superior—Grand Island, Kearney (outstanding color guard), Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast (outstanding percussion), Lincoln Southwest, North Platte, Papillion-La Vista; Excellent—Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star.
CLASS A: Superior—Lexington, Lincoln Pius X, Norfolk, Park Hill (Mo.) South; Excellent—Ralston.
CLASS B: Superior—Beatrice, Bennington, Northwest, Seward; Excellent—Plattsmouth.
CLASS C: Superior—Bishop Neumann.