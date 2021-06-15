Multiple Santee teachers resign because of COVID vaccine requirement

“It’s been a very stressful time because there were mandates in town, and no one ever suggested it would affect the school,” said the former employee, who requested to remain anonymous to protect future employment options. “Teachers had signed contracts back in March and April, and it wasn’t in the contract to have to do this.”

The tribal council previously passed a mandate in April that only required tribal employees to get vaccinated, but it was changed to all employees within the reservation on June 2.

The guideline comes after a history of increased COVID-19 restrictions within the reservation that were put in place to be proactive in curbing virus spread. The Santee Sioux Nation had implemented travel restrictions and road checkpoints in 2020 for anyone entering or leaving the reservation.

Chessmore said that despite staffing concerns, he is confident the district “will make sure to provide a quality education.”

“At this point and time, we are fairly comfortable to meet our staffing needs next year,” he said. “(The resignations) have affected it some, but we have a very resilient staff here with great people up and down the line — we’re going to take whatever is handed to us.”