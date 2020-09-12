 Skip to main content
Mother of son with behavior problems sues LPS over broken arm
The mother of a student who attends one of Lincoln Public Schools' behavioral programs sued the district for negligence after an employee broke her son’s arm while restraining him.

The lawsuit, filed in Lancaster County District Court, said the student was 14 years old and attended the Nuernberger Education Center on April 22, 2019, when an employee twisted his arm behind his back with enough force to break a bone near his elbow.

The lawsuit alleges that the LPS employee engaged in corporal punishment, which is against state law, and “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” harmed him.

Jim Gessford, an attorney who represents LPS, said in light of all the facts and circumstances the actions taken by the employee were reasonable, and the injury was “simply an accident that couldn’t be prevented.”

The lawsuit alleges that the employee was negligent for not taking reasonable precautions to protect the student and for not exercising reasonable care in disciplining the student. LPS, the lawsuit says, is negligent for not training employees to de-escalate situations with students with special behavior needs.

The district has three programs for elementary, middle and high school students with severe behavior problems.

The plaintiffs — the student and the mother who go by pseudonyms in the lawsuit — are seeking $39,142 in medical expenses and an unspecified amount of general damages.

