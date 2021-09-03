Most UNL students, faculty report being vaccinated against COVID

A majority of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, faculty and staff report being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the university said Friday.

While UNL did not require COVID shots this fall, 69% of students taking classes on campus uploaded their vaccine information to a voluntary registry, as well as 81% of faculty and 74% of staff.

According to UNL, 91% of Husker athletes also reported being vaccinated.

UNL did not require vaccination before the start of fall classes but indicated those who were would be exempted from having to submit a saliva test on a weekly basis.

The university also offered prizes to incentivize community members to roll up their sleeves.

"I want to thank everyone who uploaded their information into our vaccine registry and for doing their part to protect themselves and our community," Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement.

Green also urged those who have not taken a vaccine to get one at the University Health Center or other options in the community.

Earlier this year, Creighton University said 99% of its faculty and staff and 95% of its incoming students had been vaccinated.

