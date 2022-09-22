Most of revenue from beer sales during Husker basketball games will go to city

Opening the taps when the Husker men and women take to the basketball court at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season could be will be a financial boost for Lincoln.

According to an amended operating agreement to be considered by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents next week, 90% of the net revenue from beer and liquor sales will be put into the city's coffers.

The remaining 10% of the revenue -- after the cost of goods -- will be returned to the university, according to the regents' agenda item published Thursday morning.

If the deal seems lopsided in favor of the city, that's because Lincoln bears most of the costs of running the arena.

Under the terms of the new agreement, beer sales will happen under the city's watch, with Lincoln providing "at its expense" an alcohol liability insurance policy in the amount of $10 million.

The city also retains responsibility for choosing what concessions are sold at Husker home games, including all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, though the university retains the right to provide its input.

The responsibility for setting prices and ensuring adequate staffing to handle Husker fans' hunger and thirst also falls under the city's purview, according to the agreement.

ASM Global, a leading provider of arena management services, runs the arena for the city.

In addition to providing another amenity to its fans, UNL will also receive rights to a few more parking spaces in the garage adjoining the arena, bringing its total to 60 parking spaces, under the new agreement.

"The parties agree to revisit this allocation at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 basketball season," the agreement states, with negotiations set to begin before Jan. 1, 2024.

The NU Board of Regents will consider approving the amended operating agreement at its Sept. 30 meeting, which will take place at the Nebraska Student Union on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

The board paved the way to begin selling booze at Husker events when it amended its policy prohibiting the university from doing so in February.

On a 7-0 vote, regents gave the NU system president and campus chancellors authority to allow sales and consumption of beer and liquor at certain facilities across the university.

NU President Ted Carter said the policy change would allow the university to be more consistent in how it applies its alcohol policy and would not automatically result in beer being sold at every venue where the Huskers play.

Regents will be asked to allow alcohol sales at Pinnacle Bank Arena only. Memorial Stadium, the Devaney Sports Center and Haymarket Park will not immediately be affected by the change.