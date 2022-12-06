Morrill Hall to be closed for maintenance starting Dec. 19

The University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall will be closed for essential maintenance from Dec. 19 through Jan. 9.
The work will prepare the museum for other renovations and deferred maintenance projects from spring 2023 through early 2024.
In April 2021, the Legislature approved funding for deferred maintenance projects at the University of Nebraska, including multiple projects at Morrill Hall.
Visitors in 2023 may notice some minor inconveniences as renovations begin in late spring to address energy conservation, Americans with Disabilities Act access and other deferred maintenance projects.
A new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system will be the largest, mostly unseen, renovation, according to a news release.
Take a look at some of the major snowstorms and blizzards that have blasted Nebraska.
Photos: Historic UNL buildings
University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Architectural Hall, seen here in July 1987 following a $4.38 million renovation, is the university's oldest building. It originally housed UNL's library and art gallery and served as headquarters for the Nebraska State Historical Society.
Journal Star archives
UNL CBA building
Louise Pound Hall previously housed the College of Business Administration. It opened in 1919 and was renovated in 2018.
Julie Koch
UNL Temple Building
The Temple Building, at 12th and R streets, is home to the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film. It was completed in 1908 and renovated in the 1970s.
Julie Koch
UNL Morrill Hall
Morrill Hall is home to the State Museum of Natural History on the UNL City Campus.
Julie Koch
Cather Hall, Pound Hall
Pound (left) and Cather dormitories were known as the Twin Towers when they opened in 1963. Closed in recent years, the dorms were imploded in 2017.
Ted Kirk
Teachers College
When the new Teachers’ College Building was constructed at the very eastern edge of the University of Nebraska it also contained the old Temple High School, whose name was then changed to Teachers’ High School. Today the building is extant and connected to the Administration Building to its south across the street west from the Student Union.
Courtesy photo
Brace Laboratory
The extant physics building on the University of Nebraska campus opened in 1906 and was dedicated to Professor DeWitt Brace though he died the year before it opened.
Courtesy photo
Brace Hall
The original cast-iron “Physical Laboratory” sign at Brace Hall was uncovered by construction crews and incorporated into the renovation design by architects Leo A Daly.
Courtesy photo / Leo A Daly
University of Nebraska astronomical observatory
The the old University of Nebraska astronomical observatory is shown about 1910 when it was located just west of today’s physics building on the UNL campus; it was allowed $500 for construction by the Board of Regents. A few years later, a new observatory was built south of Brace Laboratory, first proposed to cost $12,500 and later estimated to be double that, still far from a vast amount.
Courtesy photo
UNL Architecture Hall
Construction on Architecture Hall, originally built as a library for $110,000, started in 1892. It was renovated for $4.3 million in the mid-1980s.
Julie Koch
University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall
Construction underway in January 1986 renovating and linking UNL's former law building (left) and Architectural Hall.
Journal Star archives
Cather Hall, Pound Hall
UNL demolish the Cather and Pound residence halls in 2017.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall
Banners tream down through the atrium gathering place which unites UNL's Architecture Hall and Architecture Hall West, the former law college building, in this November 1987 photo.
Journal Star archives
