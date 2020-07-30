More work approved for LPS bond projects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remember that $290 million Lincoln Public Schools bond issue passed in February?

Despite a pandemic, the district is moving forward on several of the projects, including two new high schools, a new elementary school in northeast Lincoln, additions to Wysong Elementary and Scott Middle School and others.

Operations Director Scott Wieskamp said contractors are eager to work and, although there have been some slowdowns in the supply chain for materials because of the pandemic, they’ve tried to order materials as early as possible so they’ll have them when needed.

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday approved bids on three bond projects including:

* $459,774 to the Waterford Estates developer for the costs of streets and other infrastructure that touch the new elementary school site. LPS bought the land about 20 years ago and has been making payments for about the last five years on infrastructure costs. This was the last payment, made with bond funds. In more recent land purchases, the infrastructure costs have been figured into the purchase price, Wieskamp said.