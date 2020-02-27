More than 20 East High students disciplined for violating activities' code of conduct

Pictures shared with administrators at Lincoln East High School this week led to 23 students involved in athletics or other activities facing discipline for violating the code of conduct.

One photo, from a party this weekend, landed in administrators' email inboxes on Saturday, followed by other photos, said Mindy Burbach, a Lincoln Public Schools spokeswoman. She didn't know how many photos East administrators received.

The information received by administrators involved students engaged in "illegal and dangerous" activities, according to a message delivered Thursday afternoon to families of East High students.

A host of behavior is prohibited in the district's extracurricular activities code of conduct, including everything from truancy to possessing weapons to possession or use of tobacco, other drugs and alcohol.

Possession of alcohol or other drugs includes being in a car or at a party where alcohol or drugs are present, even if the student isn’t partaking.

Students can be suspended from games or competitions, though the length of the suspension depends on whether it’s a first or subsequent offense, and whether the offense is self-reported. Suspensions range from 14 days to one year.

