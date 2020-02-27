More than 20 East High students disciplined for violating activities' code of conduct

Pictures shared with administrators at Lincoln East High School this week led to 23 students involved in athletics or other activities facing discipline for violating the code of conduct.
One photo, from a party this weekend, landed in administrators' email inboxes on Saturday, followed by other photos, said Mindy Burbach, a Lincoln Public Schools spokeswoman. She didn't know how many photos East administrators received.
The information received by administrators involved students engaged in "illegal and dangerous" activities, according to a message delivered Thursday afternoon to families of East High students.
A host of behavior is prohibited in the district's extracurricular activities code of conduct, including everything from truancy to possessing weapons to possession or use of tobacco, other drugs and alcohol.
Possession of alcohol or other drugs includes being in a car or at a party where alcohol or drugs are present, even if the student isn’t partaking.
Students can be suspended from games or competitions, though the length of the suspension depends on whether it’s a first or subsequent offense, and whether the offense is self-reported. Suspensions range from 14 days to one year.
You have free articles remaining.
School officials did not provide specific details on the suspensions at East High, but indications are that cheerleaders, dance team members and athletes are involved.
However all players on the East High girls basketball roster were in uniform for the Spartans' district championship game against Lincoln High on Thursday night. The boys basketball team's district tournament opener is Saturday at Creighton Prep.
The swim team is set to compete in preliminary events at the state meet on Friday.
LPS officials said they do not know who shared the photos with administrators, but said the same individual sent all the photos. The photos are from this school year and a prior year, officials said.
School administrators are continuing to investigate.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist