More than 2,000 names suggested for two new Lincoln high schools, elementary school

Lincoln residents weighed in — more than 2,000 times — on potential names for Lincoln’s three newest schools, a cornucopia of suggestions that include Lincoln educators, state and local landmarks, politicians, authors, advocates, historical figures and geographic markers.

The work now begins for three committees of community members, educators and school board members tasked with submitting recommendations to the Lincoln Board of Education on names for new high schools in northwest and southeast Lincoln, and a northeast Lincoln elementary school all being built with funds from a $290 million bond issue approved by voters last year. The northwest high school and elementary school will open in the fall of 2022; the southeast high school the following year.

Members of each of the three groups will sift through a total of 2,455 suggestions and pick their top 10 choices, then begin discussions to whittle that down to one recommendation for each school.

Many of the names appear on all three lists, and LPS put no limit on the number of suggestions a person could make or how many times someone could submit one name.

They’ve set few parameters so far and committee members can submit their own suggestions. Several committee members have stressed that they won't be influenced by the number of nominations for one name.