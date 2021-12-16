 Skip to main content
More than 1,300 degrees to be awarded at UNL commencement
More than 1,300 degrees to be awarded at UNL commencement

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will award more than 1,300 degrees during its December commencement at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Graduate and professional degrees will be awarded at 3 p.m. Friday, and undergraduate degrees will be presented at 9 a.m. Saturday. Doors open to the public 90 minutes before both ceremonies.

Prior graduates who were unable to attend their ceremonies are expected to be in attendance and will also be celebrated during the commencement exercises, according to a news release.

Engineering professor Shane Farritor will deliver the undergraduate commencement address. Psychology professor Sarah Gervais will speak to those earning graduate and professional degrees. Chancellor Ronnie Green will preside over both ceremonies.

In accordance with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's directed health measures, all faculty, staff, students and guests are required to wear a facial covering at all times while indoors. 

The arena enforces a clear-bag policy that limits the size and types of bags that can be brought in.

No tickets are required for entry, and guests should use the southwest door along R Street to enter the arena. Handicap seating is available on the concourse level in sections 106, 107, 110, 112, 114, 117 and 118.

Beverage stands will be open, and guest services and first aid will be on Level 3 at Gate 112. 

Graduating students and alumni should check in by 2:30 p.m. for the graduate and professional degree ceremony, and 8:30 a.m. for the undergraduate ceremony. Graduates and alumni are to use the south lobby entrance, off R Street, and bring their NCard or photo ID for check in.

The ceremonies will be streamed at http://commencement.unl.edu and broadcast live via Spectrum channel 1303, Allo Channel 23 and Kinetic Channel 1080.

