More schools in Lincoln to shut down

Lutheran schools in Lincoln, as well as College View Academy, will be closed for the next two weeks in hopes of minimizing the spread of the coronavirus.

Lincoln Public Schools and Catholic schools in Lincoln are clased through at least March 20.

In an announcement this weekend, officials with Lutheran schools of Lincoln said they would close from March 16-27.

College View Academy officials decided to extend spring break for one week, meaning no classes, after-school activities or sports practices will take place through March 29.

Colleges and universities in the area have taken similar steps to reduce the person-to-person contact that occurs when classes are in session.

Other schools remain open. District administrators urge students and their families to closely monitor the situation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1