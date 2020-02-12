More people voted on the LPS bond issue this time around, including more who voted no

Because of that change in mail service, he urged voters to mail ballots no later than Feb. 7, and that could account for the number of ballots dropped off in the last two days.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 7,973 ballots either arrived by mail or were dropped off by voters — nearly twice as many as the final 4,134 votes that came in at the end and were counted on Election Day in 2014.

The large number of ballots coming in at the last minute also helped account for the slower-than-expected final returns, along with the fact that workers had to slow the process so that the ballots wouldn’t catch in the one machine that reads folded ballots.

First returns came minutes after 5 p.m., and the election commissioner updated the results several times, with the final results coming in shortly after 10 p.m. Shively had expected them to finish closer to 7 p.m.

“(It) was just slower than in previous elections,” he said. “We’re getting new equipment at the end of the month.”

The machine read them just fine, however, and there were few filled out with ink the machine couldn’t read.