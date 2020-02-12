More people voted on the LPS bond issue this time around, including more who voted no

When it was all said and done Tuesday, 59,273 Lincoln voters weighed in on the $290 million school bond issue — more people but a smaller percentage of registered voters than for a 2014 bond issue.
In 2014 — the first special election by mail in Lincoln and the largest in the state — 58,862 people voted on a $153 million bond issue for Lincoln Public Schools.
That represented a 36% voter turnout, compared with this year’s 34%.
Voters in both years approved the bond issues: 64% (39,153 votes) in 2014 and 62% (36,716) in 2020.
This year, more people voted against the bond issue than they did in 2014.
But the ayes won out, which means LPS will use the $290 million to build two new high schools, a new elementary school, contribute to new district athletic complexes and complete various other additions and renovations.
Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said he’s unsure why the percentage of voters is slightly lower this year, but he’s pleased at the total number of people who mailed their ballots or dropped them off at the election office between mid-January and Tuesday.
He wasn’t so sure, early on. A few weeks in, returns were lower than in 2014, which Shively suspected might be because of the longer turnaround time in mail delivery, since all mail is now sorted in Omaha.
Because of that change in mail service, he urged voters to mail ballots no later than Feb. 7, and that could account for the number of ballots dropped off in the last two days.
Between Monday and Tuesday, 7,973 ballots either arrived by mail or were dropped off by voters — nearly twice as many as the final 4,134 votes that came in at the end and were counted on Election Day in 2014.
The large number of ballots coming in at the last minute also helped account for the slower-than-expected final returns, along with the fact that workers had to slow the process so that the ballots wouldn’t catch in the one machine that reads folded ballots.
First returns came minutes after 5 p.m., and the election commissioner updated the results several times, with the final results coming in shortly after 10 p.m. Shively had expected them to finish closer to 7 p.m.
“(It) was just slower than in previous elections,” he said. “We’re getting new equipment at the end of the month.”
The machine read them just fine, however, and there were few filled out with ink the machine couldn’t read.
The final tally of voters includes 61 provisional ballots — registered voters who’d moved and didn’t get their addresses changed by the deadline — that had to be counted after the other ballots.
About 400 ballots returned couldn’t be counted, either because the ballot envelopes weren’t signed or more than one ballot was in the envelope, Shively said.
Precinct results are expected later this week.
