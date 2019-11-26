More Nebraska colleges join campaign working to help students graduate in four years

Ricketts framed completing a college degree in four years as a win-win proposition both for students and the state as a whole.

"We've got a huge need here in our state for those folks who get a degree," he said. "The sooner you get a degree, the sooner you can be in the workforce helping grow the economy of our state."

Other leaders in higher education, such as Paul Turman, chancellor of the state college system, said joining Commit to Complete fits nicely with internal strategies now underway to offer students more advising and help them think about their career goals sooner.

"I think what's so critical about making a statewide effort is the fact that now it starts to instill upon parents and students the importance of getting their degree done and getting it done on time," said Turman, who oversees the college system with campuses in Peru, Wayne and Chadron.

Paul Illich, president of Southeast Community College, said the college, which serves a 15-county area of Southeast Nebraska, has pushed to build the physical capacity of its learning spaces to accommodate more students.