More Lincoln students showed up late to class — or not at all — in wake of pandemic

The number of Lincoln students who showed up late to class — or not at all — rose significantly this past year, highlighting the difficulties some have faced readjusting to in-person learning.
According to Lincoln Public Schools attendance data through March 31, student absences at the middle and high school level — both excused and unexcused — were up 32% compared with last year.
Instances of students being tardy to any class in middle school and high school increased at an even higher rate — 39%.
In the 2020-21 school year, more than 16% of LPS students were chronically absent — defined when a student misses at least 10% of school — according to Nebraska Department of Education data. That's up from 11.7% in 2019-20 and 14.1% in 2018-19.
The surge in chronic absenteeism is attributable to the pandemic, officials say, which reached unprecedented levels in January and February. In total, more than 14,000 students were forced to stay home since Aug. 8 because of COVID-19.
In many cases, students were asked to quarantine for up to 14 days before restrictions were loosened.
But officials also say increased mental health and behavioral issues among young people as they returned to the classroom have led to increased tardiness and absenteeism — including truancy, in which a student skips class altogether.
"We're highly concerned about absences and tardies, because they have an impact on instruction. Ultimately, that has an impact on student learning outcomes," said LPS Associate Superintendent for Instruction Matt Larson.
Through March, middle and high school students missed a combined 1.5 million class periods, according to the data. Last year, that number was just more than a million during the same time span.
The number of times students were tardy to class totaled nearly 500,000, up from 301,000 a year before. LPS policy states that a student shall be considered tardy if they are not in their assigned classroom when the tardy bell rings unless excused.
Students who are tardy to class or truant can be asked to make up lost work at another time, be restricted from extracurricular and other activities, removed from a particular class or face other disciplinary measures, like suspensions.
In general, Title I schools — in which at least 40% students are in the federal free- and-reduced-lunch program — saw more absences and tardies than non-Title I schools.
Coming back to school a year later and relearning routines — such as showing up to class on time — was a challenge for many, said Director of Student Services Russ Uhing.
Title I schools had more remote learners when LPS used a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning in the 2020-21 school year. High schools also operated at half-capacity for three quarters that year.
"For some of them, (there were) five quarters they were out of school," Uhing said. "And when you are 14, 15, 16, that's a whole new development of habits. And so being able to come in and go into that routine of school — and not only that routine but the expectations academically and so on — that was a challenge for some kids."
Absences are broken down into three categories: parent-acknowledged, illness and truancy. If a student misses more than 20 days out of the year, that student can be referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office.
From August to April, LPS referred 320 students, marking a significant increase since referrals dropped following a peak in the 2016-17 school year (334). Last year, 255 students were referred and in 2019-20 — in which schools were closed for an entire quarter — just 168 students were referred.
Out of those 320 referrals, 145 students were offered a spot in the truancy diversion program, a collaboration between the Lancaster County Juvenile Court, the county attorney and LPS.
The voluntary program offered at five of LPS' six high schools is an alternative to traditional court proceedings in which students work with school social workers to improve attendance, grades and their attitude toward school, while examining the barriers at home that prevent the students from coming to school regularly.
A truancy diversion program is also offered at the middle school level.
Brady Tolle, a truancy diversion social worker at Lincoln High School, typically works with about 20 students going through the program at a time.
While he acknowledged that students in diversion have increased over the past two years, the reasons have remained the same, whether it be transportation obstacles, mental health issues or a tough family situation.
"I think that it's been very similar to the reasons that were there before, it might just be a little bit exasperated," Tolle said.
Before any intervention begins, the County Attorney's Office reviews each case to see if a violation of the state's mandatory attendance laws has occurred or if an intervention is necessary.
In many instances, referrals are turned down at that point, said Christopher Turner, chief deputy county attorney of the office's juvenile division. This year, more than 15% of total referrals were reviewed and ultimately declined at that stage.
In most cases, students who are not offered diversion either participate in an alternative program, enter the court system or were already on juvenile court probation.
This year, LPS received a $226,000 grant from the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement for its truancy diversion program as a way to prevent children from entering the criminal justice system.
LPS employed some of its federal coronavirus relief aid to pay a staff member at each school to assist with attendance for an additional period this year. That work involved talking with students and collaborating with parents to reinforce the importance of showing up on time, Uhing said.
Each time a student is truant, a parent is notified with a robocall or text. LPS also sends letters to parents when students have accumulated five, 10 or 15 excused absences.
Jake Bogus, an eighth grade history teacher at Schoo Middle School, has raised questions to the school board about the district's response to increased behavioral issues and its effects on teachers.
In emailed comments to the Journal Star, Bogus said "this has been my most-challenging year as an educator — more challenging than the hybrid teaching year during the pandemic.
"My professional responsibilities remain the same. However, I feel like I’m playing therapist, counselor and parent for longer periods of time during my day," Bogus said.
He's noticed increased truancies and tardies at Schoo and said it's his "biggest concern," adding that he feels like the consequences don't outweigh skipping class.
"There is a blatant refusal to comply or listen to any adult direction," Bogus added. "This issue isn't necessarily new. We just have a larger number of students who are displaying apathy and insubordination."
Bogus lauded Schoo staff and administration and said LPS' behavioral support system can work, but added more needs to be done at the district level to address the behavioral crisis and retain staff.
Lincoln has not experienced the staff attrition notably plaguing districts in and around Omaha, but it is not immune to departures, either.
As of March 15, when most retirement decisions have been made, 240 certified staff and administrators (6.2% of staff) indicated they were leaving LPS. At that time last year, the number was 190.
Resignations among teachers have stayed relatively flat, however. As of May 10, 159 teachers had resigned, compared with 148 last year and 156 in the 2019-20 school year.
Lincoln Education Association President Deb Rasmussen told the Journal Star last month the staff departure data was not concerning.
"I'm not in panic mode," she said.
Statewide, chronic absenteeism has been trending upward during the pandemic.
In the 2020-21 school year, nearly 20% of students missed more than 10% of the school year, up from 14.6% the year before, according to state education data.
It's unclear how many of those absences are COVID-related, since the way districts counted absences during the pandemic — especially if a student was learning remotely — differed across the state, a Nebraska Department of Education spokesperson said.
Research has shown that as few as four days of missed school has a measurable impact on student achievement. Chronic absenteeism also tends to disproportionately affect students with disabilities, students of color and those from low-income backgrounds.
Tackling the attendance issue at LPS must be a collaborative effort, officials said, involving students, parents and schools. At the building level, attendance will be a particular focus for principals and staff as part of summer planning for next fall.
"We're going to emphasize that this has to be a focus of everybody's work at the start of the school year," Larson said. "Because, if we can get off to a very positive start at the start of the school year, it will help reestablish that norm of attendance and being to class on time."
Class Acts: Honoring top graduates from Lincoln and Nebraska parochial schools
Adelyn Eskens
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: French Club president. Regents scholarship. 33 ACT. Never gotten a demerit. Owning a very cute cat.
My future: University of Nebraska at Omaha, Journalism and Media Communication.
Parent(s): Mike and Kari Eskens.
Joe Staab
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: 4.0 GPA. Varsity football captain. NSAA all-state all-academic football team. State track qualifier. 2x HAC all-academic football team.
My future: UNL, Biochemistry.
Parent(s): Curt and Lisa Staab.
Benedict Ringer
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: 4.0 for 7 Semesters. Regent Scholar. 4 Time Cor Jesu Recipient at SHAS. Varsity Soccer Starter. Holy Week Missions in Chicago for 3 years.
My future: UNL, Engineering.
Parent(s): Wayne and Mary Ringer.
Kevin M. Pynes
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Lead in school musicals "Crazy for You" and "Pirates of Penzance." 3rd place State Academic Decathlon 2020. Casted as Davy in "Newsies" at Pinewood. Extreme Quarteting winner two years.
My future: Hillsdale College, Experimental Physics.
Parent(s): Dominic and Mary Pynes.
Thomas Kistler
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: ACT of 33. Gold Honor Roll for 4 years. Regents Scholarship to UNL. Writing Resource Center Tutor. Volunteer at Villa Marie School.
My future: UNL, Physical Therapy.
Parent(s): Mark and Erin Kistler.
Harrison Johs
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Rube Goldberg Winner. 34 ACT. Soccer Letter. Regents Scholarship. Academic All-State.
My future: UNL, computer science.
Parent(s): Blaine and Gail Johs.
Kenton Brass
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: 32 ACT. Regents Scholarship to UNL. National Honor Society. Student Council for all 4 years. 4.0 for 6 semesters.
My future: UNL, Business.
Parent(s): Stacy Brass and the late Matt Brass.
Jakob Robert Schmit
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: 4.0 for High School Career. National Honors Society. NCPA Academic All-State. Creighton Pre-Professional Medical Scholar Program. Creighton Honors Program.
My future: Creighton University, Psychology and Hospital Administration and Policy (pre-med track).
Parent(s): Lee and Cori Schmit.
Max Z. Ivanov
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: State Qualifier Cross Country. Varsity Track. 34 ACT. Medalist in Academic Decathlon Nationals. 4.0 GPA.
My future: South Dakota School of Mines, Computer Science.
Parent(s): Lynette Ivanov.
Alexa J. McInerney
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Outstanding Senior in Mathematics. Knights of Columbus Honor Graduate. 4.0 for Seven Semesters. Regents Scholarship Recipient (UNO, UNL). 33 ACT.
My future: University of Nebraska at Omaha, Psychology.
Parent(s): Lisa and Allen McInerney.
Abigail Vacek
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: 35 ACT. Academic all-state cross country and soccer. National Honor Society and Student Council member. Honor Roll (4 years). Varsity soccer starter (4 years).
My future: UNL, Biology.
Parent(s): Kim and Craig Vacek.
Minh H. Vu
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: 32 ACT. 4.0 GPA all of high school. Admitted into Raikes School. National Honor Society. Regents Scholarship.
My future: UNL, economics through the Raikes School of Computer Science and Management.
Parent(s): Hai Vu and Dung Huynh.
Kyle Phi Nguyen
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Outstanding Student in AP Physics. National Honor Society. American Math Competitions. Pius X Varsity Boys Soccer. UNL Regents Scholarship.
My future: UNL, Chemical Engineering/Pre-med.
Parent(s): Khoa and Nghia Nguyen.
Cadence Watson
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Regents Scholarship at UNL. National Honors Society. 4.0 GPA for 7 Semesters. Regional Qualifier in IEA. Knights of Columbus Honor Graduate.
My future: UNL, Integrated Science.
Parent(s): Tobin and Lori Watson.
Jacob Bellmyer
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Meeting and getting to know wonderful people. National Honor Society. Spanish Class film project Best Actor. Rube Goldberg Machine Contest 3rd Place. Making finals at every Show Choir competition.
My future: Nebraska Wesleyan University, Biochemistry.
Parent(s): Jaime and Adriene Bellmyer.
Elijah Gueret
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: National Honor Society. UNL Regents Scholarship. Lettered in Mock Trial. Gold Honor Roll 7 semesters. Machines Contest 3rd Place Winner.
My future: UNL, Computer Science.
Parent(s): Travis and Mary Gueret.
Kat Tvrdy
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Girls State Delegate. 4-time Cross Country Letter Winner. 4-time Athletic All-State Recipient. 7 semesters 4.0 GPA. 4 Years on Honor Roll.
My future: South Dakota School of Mines, Biomedical Engineering.
Parent(s): Doug and Melissa Tvrdy.
Parker Thomas Koos
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Lettered in Cross Country three years. Lettered in Academic Decathlon two years. National Honors Society. Officer in Pius X Students for Life. UNO Regents Scholarship.
My future: University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Parent(s): Russell Koos and Kara Foster.
Marianne E. Cunningham
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Academic Decathlon State Champion. Academic Decathlon Nationals Silver Medal. Pius Players Artistic Designer, House Manager. AP Environmental Science and American Government Outstanding Student.
My future: St. Olaf College, Sociology & Spanish.
Parent(s): Staci and Nathaniel Cunningham.
Alison Konz
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Gold Honor Roll, 7 semesters. Math Club. Campus Ministry. Trap. National Honors Society.
My future: UNL, Engineering.
Parent(s): Dan and Nikki Konz.
Thomas M. Greisen
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Honor roll. Academic Scholarships. National Honor Society. 32 ACT. Athletic performances.
My future: South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Mechanical Engineering.
Parent(s): Ward and Jeanne Greisen.
Nam Q. Ninh
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: Maintaining 4.0 GPA. Captain of varsity soccer team. UNL Regents and UNO Scott Scholar. National Honor Society President. USAFA Falcon Foundation Scholarship.
My future: Air Force Academy to become a Cybersecurity officer
Parent(s): Nga Vu and Hieu Ninh.
Gage Campbell
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: National Honors Society member. 4.0 GPA. Regents Scholarship to UNL. Two-time Young Lions honors jazz band member. Pius X musicianship award.
My future: UNL, Biochemistry.
Parent(s): Carl and Lisa Campbell.
Genevieve Seeman
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: UNL Regents Scholarship. 3rd-Degree Black Belt. National Honor Society member. Presidential Service Award. 4.0 Student.
My future: UNL, Nutrition, Exercise and Health Science.
Parent(s): Merle and Donna Seeman.
Tyler Kerkman
Lincoln Pius X
My Top 5: All-City Football Junior and Senior Year. Academic all-conference Football. 4.0 GPA. State Track Participant. 3 Year Varsity Letter Football.
My future: UNL, Jeffery S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management
Parent(s): Jeremie and Jaime Kerkman.
Veda Stoll
Parkview Christian
My Top 5: CNA program at TCA. Academic scholarship to WSC, PSC and UNL. Varsity volleyball starter all 4 years. Student Council. HOSA.
My future: Southeast Community College, nursing (then transfer to UNMC).
Parent(s): Lance Stoll.
Sadye Joy Daniell
Lincoln Christian
My Top 5: Regents Scholarship at UNL. Nebraska Business Honors Academy at UNL. Mentoring younger students. Individual bronze medal, 2021 State Cross Country. State Cross Country Team Runner-up.
My future: UNL, Business Administration.
Parent(s): Scott and Amber Daniell.
Megan Carthel
Lincoln Christian
My Top 5: Graduating top of class. National Merit Commended Scholar. Class B All-State Wind Ensemble for alto saxophone. 2 National Spanish Exam Bronze Medals. National Honor Society.
My future: Hillsdale College, Pre-Medicine.
Parent(s): Jason and Elizabeth Carthel.
Cameron J. Herrera
Lincoln Christian
My Top 5: Qualifying and Competing at State Cross Country. Qualifying for Probe 2 at UNL. Class C State Marching Band champions. Academic All-State. Varsity Basketball Athlete.
My future: UNL, Computer Science.
Parent(s): Andres and Lori Herrera.
Sarah Cunningham
Lincoln Christian
My Top 5: Admission into the Jeffrey S. Raikes School. Co-president of Lincoln Christian NHS. 2nd in class. 31 ACT. 28 transferable credits going into college.
My future: UNL, Computer science with minor in business and math.
Parent(s): Jason Cunningham and Tammy Lamprecht.
Ethan Berrier
Lincoln Christian
My Top 5: Basketball and Football captain. 33 ACT score. All-Conference Basketball. All-Conference Academic. 4.165.
My future: Nebraska Wesleyan University, biochemistry.
Parent(s): Brian and Christi Berrier.
Timothy G. Backhus
Nebraska Lutheran
My Top 5: ACT of 35. Two-time Concordia Honor Band. Lead and major parts in Plays (9th, 10th, 12th). State Quiz Bowl Championship Team. Nebraska HS Theater Academy Showcase.
My future: Gap Year, Employment at BASF Research Facility.
Parent(s): Richard and Karyn Backhus.
Katelynn Oxley
Lincoln Lutheran
My Top 5: State volleyball champion. State basketball runner-up. 4.0 GPA. State track qualifier. National Honor Society.
My future: DePaul University, undecided and will play volleyball.
Parent(s): Laurie and Doug Oxley.
Aden Zager
Lincoln Lutheran
My Top 5: All-conference for football. Academic All-State Junior and Senior year. Math student of the year. Ranked 1st in my class. Team captain in Football, Basketball and Soccer.
My future: Marquette University, Biomedical Engineering with emphasis in Biomechanics.
Ben Vogt
Nebraska Lutheran
My Top 5: National Merit Scholarship Finalist. Alabama Academic Scholarship. National Honor Society. Quiz bowl State champs. Knight Award Basketball & Football.
My future: University of Alabama, Pre-Law Political Science.
Parent(s): Joe and Karen Vogt.
Emily Lauren Holle
Lincoln Lutheran
My Top 5: UNL Regents Scholarship. National Honor Society. High Honor Roll, 8 Semesters. 34 ACT. LL Rotary Student Leadership Award.
My future: UNL, Mechanical Engineering.
Parent(s): Doug and Tammie Holle.
Aaron Koepsell
Nebraska Lutheran
My Top 5: National Honor Society. State Quiz Bowl Championship Team. Academic All-State Basketball. High Honor Roll, four years. Menard's Family Business Research Fellow Award.
My future: Creighton University, Business.
Parent(s): Kelly and Tammy Koepsell.
Kay Nicole Prigge
Nebraska Lutheran
My Top 5: Co-Valedictorian. National Honor Society. Student Body Vice President. State Quiz Bowl Champion. Honor Roll.
My future: Martin Luther College, Elementary Education.
Parent(s): Rex and Amy Prigge.
Carson Oerman
Lincoln Lutheran
My Top 5: Regents Scholarship UNL. All-Conference Baseball. Academic All-State for Basketball and Baseball. 32 on ACT. National Honors Society.
My future: Pre-Physical Therapy at UNL.
Parent(s): Chris and Melissa Oerman.
Sophia Jennelle Helwig
Nebraska Lutheran
My Top 5: Valedictorian. Defensive basketball record holder. State Quiz Bowl Champions. High Honor Roll. Class President.
My future: University of Nebraska at Omaha, architectural engineering.
Parent(s): Steve and Carrie Helwig.
Emma Grace Bermeo
College View Academy
My Top 5: Union College Tournament Basketball Champions. Dean's List at The Career Academy. 36 College Credits. 33 ACT. Campus Ministries Praise Team Leader & member 4 yrs.
My future: Union College, Computer Science for Web Design.
Parent(s): Staci Layman.
Zoe Sorter
College View Academy
My Top 5: 4 years of basketball. Completion of College Algebra & Trigonometry.
My future: Union College, Biomedical Science, Pre-Vet.
Parent(s): Shawn and Missy Sorter.
Benjamin Lyons
Aquinas
My Top 5: Wrote and received Governor's Excellence Award. NHS and Student Council Leadership. Honor Roll all 4 years of high school. County 4-H Citizenship Award recipient. Accepted into UNL's Ecoleaders Learning Community.
My future: UNL, Environmental Studies.
Parent(s): Galen and Lisa Lyons.
Ella Maria Moravec
Aquinas
My Top 5: Valedictorian. Highest GPA in High School. National Honor Society President. Wayne State Math Competition Medalist. Pre-calculus Student of the Year.
My future: Nebraska Wesleyan University, Nursing (Nurse Anesthesia).
Parent(s): Michael and Laura Moravec.
Aubrey Novacek
Aquinas
My Top 5: Bausch and Lomb Science Award. Academic All-State Award in Volleyball. Back to Back One-Act State Champions. National Honor Society Member. All-Conference for 3 years.
My future: Benedictine College.
Parent(s): Jim and Connie Novacek.
