More Lincoln students showed up late to class — or not at all — in wake of pandemic

The number of Lincoln students who showed up late to class — or not at all — rose significantly this past year, highlighting the difficulties some have faced readjusting to in-person learning.

According to Lincoln Public Schools attendance data through March 31, student absences at the middle and high school level — both excused and unexcused — were up 32% compared with last year.

Instances of students being tardy to any class in middle school and high school increased at an even higher rate — 39%.

In the 2020-21 school year, more than 16% of LPS students were chronically absent — defined when a student misses at least 10% of school — according to Nebraska Department of Education data. That's up from 11.7% in 2019-20 and 14.1% in 2018-19.

The surge in chronic absenteeism is attributable to the pandemic, officials say, which reached unprecedented levels in January and February. In total, more than 14,000 students were forced to stay home since Aug. 8 because of COVID-19.

In many cases, students were asked to quarantine for up to 14 days before restrictions were loosened.

But officials also say increased mental health and behavioral issues among young people as they returned to the classroom have led to increased tardiness and absenteeism — including truancy, in which a student skips class altogether.

"We're highly concerned about absences and tardies, because they have an impact on instruction. Ultimately, that has an impact on student learning outcomes," said LPS Associate Superintendent for Instruction Matt Larson.

Through March, middle and high school students missed a combined 1.5 million class periods, according to the data. Last year, that number was just more than a million during the same time span.

The number of times students were tardy to class totaled nearly 500,000, up from 301,000 a year before. LPS policy states that a student shall be considered tardy if they are not in their assigned classroom when the tardy bell rings unless excused.

Students who are tardy to class or truant can be asked to make up lost work at another time, be restricted from extracurricular and other activities, removed from a particular class or face other disciplinary measures, like suspensions.

In general, Title I schools — in which at least 40% students are in the federal free- and-reduced-lunch program — saw more absences and tardies than non-Title I schools.

Coming back to school a year later and relearning routines — such as showing up to class on time — was a challenge for many, said Director of Student Services Russ Uhing.

Title I schools had more remote learners when LPS used a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning in the 2020-21 school year. High schools also operated at half-capacity for three quarters that year.

"For some of them, (there were) five quarters they were out of school," Uhing said. "And when you are 14, 15, 16, that's a whole new development of habits. And so being able to come in and go into that routine of school — and not only that routine but the expectations academically and so on — that was a challenge for some kids."

Absences are broken down into three categories: parent-acknowledged, illness and truancy. If a student misses more than 20 days out of the year, that student can be referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office.

From August to April, LPS referred 320 students, marking a significant increase since referrals dropped following a peak in the 2016-17 school year (334). Last year, 255 students were referred and in 2019-20 — in which schools were closed for an entire quarter — just 168 students were referred.

Out of those 320 referrals, 145 students were offered a spot in the truancy diversion program, a collaboration between the Lancaster County Juvenile Court, the county attorney and LPS.

The voluntary program offered at five of LPS' six high schools is an alternative to traditional court proceedings in which students work with school social workers to improve attendance, grades and their attitude toward school, while examining the barriers at home that prevent the students from coming to school regularly.

A truancy diversion program is also offered at the middle school level.

Brady Tolle, a truancy diversion social worker at Lincoln High School, typically works with about 20 students going through the program at a time.

While he acknowledged that students in diversion have increased over the past two years, the reasons have remained the same, whether it be transportation obstacles, mental health issues or a tough family situation.

"I think that it's been very similar to the reasons that were there before, it might just be a little bit exasperated," Tolle said.

Before any intervention begins, the County Attorney's Office reviews each case to see if a violation of the state's mandatory attendance laws has occurred or if an intervention is necessary.

In many instances, referrals are turned down at that point, said Christopher Turner, chief deputy county attorney of the office's juvenile division. This year, more than 15% of total referrals were reviewed and ultimately declined at that stage.

In most cases, students who are not offered diversion either participate in an alternative program, enter the court system or were already on juvenile court probation.

This year, LPS received a $226,000 grant from the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement for its truancy diversion program as a way to prevent children from entering the criminal justice system.

LPS employed some of its federal coronavirus relief aid to pay a staff member at each school to assist with attendance for an additional period this year. That work involved talking with students and collaborating with parents to reinforce the importance of showing up on time, Uhing said.

Each time a student is truant, a parent is notified with a robocall or text. LPS also sends letters to parents when students have accumulated five, 10 or 15 excused absences.

Jake Bogus, an eighth grade history teacher at Schoo Middle School, has raised questions to the school board about the district's response to increased behavioral issues and its effects on teachers.

In emailed comments to the Journal Star, Bogus said "this has been my most-challenging year as an educator — more challenging than the hybrid teaching year during the pandemic.

"My professional responsibilities remain the same. However, I feel like I’m playing therapist, counselor and parent for longer periods of time during my day," Bogus said.

He's noticed increased truancies and tardies at Schoo and said it's his "biggest concern," adding that he feels like the consequences don't outweigh skipping class.

"There is a blatant refusal to comply or listen to any adult direction," Bogus added. "This issue isn't necessarily new. We just have a larger number of students who are displaying apathy and insubordination."

Bogus lauded Schoo staff and administration and said LPS' behavioral support system can work, but added more needs to be done at the district level to address the behavioral crisis and retain staff.

Lincoln has not experienced the staff attrition notably plaguing districts in and around Omaha, but it is not immune to departures, either.

As of March 15, when most retirement decisions have been made, 240 certified staff and administrators (6.2% of staff) indicated they were leaving LPS. At that time last year, the number was 190.

Resignations among teachers have stayed relatively flat, however. As of May 10, 159 teachers had resigned, compared with 148 last year and 156 in the 2019-20 school year.

Lincoln Education Association President Deb Rasmussen told the Journal Star last month the staff departure data was not concerning.

"I'm not in panic mode," she said.

Statewide, chronic absenteeism has been trending upward during the pandemic.

In the 2020-21 school year, nearly 20% of students missed more than 10% of the school year, up from 14.6% the year before, according to state education data.

It's unclear how many of those absences are COVID-related, since the way districts counted absences during the pandemic — especially if a student was learning remotely — differed across the state, a Nebraska Department of Education spokesperson said.

Research has shown that as few as four days of missed school has a measurable impact on student achievement. Chronic absenteeism also tends to disproportionately affect students with disabilities, students of color and those from low-income backgrounds.

Tackling the attendance issue at LPS must be a collaborative effort, officials said, involving students, parents and schools. At the building level, attendance will be a particular focus for principals and staff as part of summer planning for next fall.

"We're going to emphasize that this has to be a focus of everybody's work at the start of the school year," Larson said. "Because, if we can get off to a very positive start at the start of the school year, it will help reestablish that norm of attendance and being to class on time."

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.