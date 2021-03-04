More educators getting vaccinated Saturday

More — and younger — Lincoln Public Schools staff members will be vaccinated Saturday.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will vaccinate LPS staff 52 and older that have appointments, according to an email sent to school staff Thursday.
Eric Weber, LPS associate superintendent for human resources, said the expanded age eligibility will extend to all school staff in the county.
Originally, the Health Department announced it would begin vaccinating Lancaster County school staff who work with mask-exempt students and those who are 61 years or older.
City spokeswoman Leah Bucco-White said the Health Department anticipates about 2,000 school staff in the county will get vaccinated Saturday.
The Health Department was able to expand the number of staff eligible to be vaccinated because, based on the number of people confirmed and scheduled for vaccination in other clinics, it had more doses available.
To get the vaccine, staff must be registered through the Health Department’s educator website and will be contacted to schedule their appointments, the email said. An email sent to eligible staff will have a link to schedule an appointment. Appointments are required.
The educators who sign up to be vaccinated at the clinic at the Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St., will get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the email said.
Staff who work with students from early childhood education through 12th grade are eligible.
Saturday's clinic is just the first in several clinics to be arranged to vaccinate the estimated 20,000 educators in Lancaster County, including faculty and staff at colleges and universities.
Another clinic for educators is set for Tuesday afternoon at North Star High School. It's for early childhood, elementary, middle school and high school educators age 30 and over. They're expected to get the new single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Many educators are also taking advantage of vaccinations available through the Federal Pharmacy Program, including Hy-Vee and Walmart locations in Lincoln -- and around southeast Nebraska.
The Lincoln Education Association sent an email to members this week encouraging them to get vaccinated as soon as possible and if they weren't already signed up through LPS to consider signing up through HyVee and Walmart. The Nebraska State Education Association sent sign-up links to its members.
LEA President Rita Bennett said she sent the email before the local health department had expanded clinics to younger employees, but employees under 30 are also very anxious to get their vaccines.
She said teachers have made appointments in other cities when Lincoln HyVees and Walmart appointments filled up, traveling to Fremont, York, Nebraska city and other communities.
She noted that high schools are stopping staggered schedules after spring break, which makes teachers even more anxious to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
The timing of vaccinations so close to spring break makes it difficult for some teachers who won't be here, Bennett said, though LPS officials assured her they could reschedule.
Educators are among the groups of essential workers included in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination program. Phase 1B also includes the general population age 65 and over.
The Health Department had a second-dose clinic Friday for about 2,500 residents age 75 and over.
