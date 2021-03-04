More educators getting vaccinated Saturday

More — and younger — Lincoln Public Schools staff members will be vaccinated Saturday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will vaccinate LPS staff 52 and older that have appointments, according to an email sent to school staff Thursday.

Eric Weber, LPS associate superintendent for human resources, said the expanded age eligibility will extend to all school staff in the county.

Originally, the Health Department announced it would begin vaccinating Lancaster County school staff who work with mask-exempt students and those who are 61 years or older.

City spokeswoman Leah Bucco-White said the Health Department anticipates about 2,000 school staff in the county will get vaccinated Saturday.

The Health Department was able to expand the number of staff eligible to be vaccinated because, based on the number of people confirmed and scheduled for vaccination in other clinics, it had more doses available.

To get the vaccine, staff must be registered through the Health Department’s educator website and will be contacted to schedule their appointments, the email said. An email sent to eligible staff will have a link to schedule an appointment. Appointments are required.