Moore sixth grader wins 33rd annual LPS spelling bee

Not many middle school students can spell “vortices” or “haughty” out loud, onstage, on the first try.

But Rikhil Jasti, a sixth grader at Moore Middle School, did just that on Saturday morning, winning the 33rd annual Lincoln Public Schools Oral Spelling Bee at Culler Middle School. Almost 30 contestants from grades 6-8 competed over the course of several rounds. The Lincoln Journal Star is a sponsor of the event.

The students worked their way through words like “equator,” “spleen” and “Louisiana,” until Jasti and the runner up, Jeffrey Ogbonnaya, met each other in the final round. Jasti won by spelling two words in a row correctly. He will be entered into the Omaha World-Herald Midwest Spelling Bee in March, and the winner of that contest will be flown to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

He said his secret to success was simple.

“Practice for one to two hours a day, and don’t watch too much TV,” he said.

Although he said the hobby is hard work, Jasti was attracted to spelling in the second grade and has enjoyed it ever since.