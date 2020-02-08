Moore sixth grader wins 33rd annual LPS spelling bee

Not many middle school students can spell “vortices” or “haughty” out loud, onstage, on the first try.
But Rikhil Jasti, a sixth grader at Moore Middle School, did just that on Saturday morning, winning the 33rd annual Lincoln Public Schools Oral Spelling Bee at Culler Middle School. Almost 30 contestants from grades 6-8 competed over the course of several rounds. The Lincoln Journal Star is a sponsor of the event.
The students worked their way through words like “equator,” “spleen” and “Louisiana,” until Jasti and the runner up, Jeffrey Ogbonnaya, met each other in the final round. Jasti won by spelling two words in a row correctly. He will be entered into the Omaha World-Herald Midwest Spelling Bee in March, and the winner of that contest will be flown to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
He said his secret to success was simple.
“Practice for one to two hours a day, and don’t watch too much TV,” he said.
Although he said the hobby is hard work, Jasti was attracted to spelling in the second grade and has enjoyed it ever since.
Nerves were an issue for some of the other contestants, but Jasti said he wasn't phased by the spotlight, remaining calm and collected while rattling off letters.
“I like being on stage,” he said. “I’ve never had stage fright.”
Jack Bisbee, High School English and Language Arts coordinator for LPS and master of ceremonies for the competition, said while curriculums have strayed from it in recent years, spelling is still a vital part of the English education process that colleges and employers place a high premium on.
“It’s still a foundation in English and Language Arts that we promote good spelling practices,” he said.
Along with the importance of the basic skill, Bisbee said that students learn other transferable skills while learning to spell, including strengthening their work ethics and helping to overcome fears of public speaking.
Sherry Bothwell, coordinator of the event, agreed, adding that the spelling bee also helps the students to cultivate good study tactics, which will serve them well in High School and beyond.
Bisbee said the event fosters a sense of school pride in the contestants and their peers, and above all allows the students to have a good time.
“You can see that they have fun doing this,” he said.
Michaela Hahn, principal of Culler Middle School, praised all of the students who competed on Saturday.
"You've taken this interest that you have in words and matched it with practice, effort, and bravery," she said.
