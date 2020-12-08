Mobile classroom at Malone encourages outdoor, environmental education

The lab at the Malone Center is the 30th lab delivered to Nebraska after-school programs over the past two years. It's also a way for Beyond School Bells to support community organizations that represent the diversity of Lincoln, the importance of which Cole was reminded of during the racial unrest last summer sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

“We realized it was our job to step up and offer support,” he said.

The organization will also build an outdoor classroom at the Malone Center to encourage outdoor and environmental activities.

Miki Montomery, the director of youth programs at the Malone Center including a preschool and an after-school program for school-age kids, was thrilled to get the mobile lab.

“I’m so excited we actually have our own TMC lab,” she said. “It’s Malone on the road. We can take it anywhere we want.”

Increasing the outdoor education opportunities has been a priority for Montgomery, who believes the research that shows the health and emotional benefits of being outdoors.

She wants to take it on field trips to Holmes Lake, Antelope Park, Pioneer Park — all places where kids can explore the outdoors and learn.