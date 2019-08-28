Twenty-five years ago, Jake Kirkland got a call from Leola Bullock, a friend and longtime civil rights activist.
She’d reached out to Kirkland, who was in the student affairs office at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and other professionals, people active in Lincoln’s African American community, those who understood the importance of civic activism.
Her charge: Pull a group of young people together to take a more active role in their community. Bullock knew young people pushed the country forward during the civil rights movement, and was convinced the country, and their community, still needed them.
Kirkland did what he’d been asked to do, as did everyone else whose phone had rung.
“You didn’t make a promise to Mrs. Bullock and not keep it,” he said.
They talked about Martin Luther King Jr., his values and his perspective, and encouraged young people whose ideas were in line with that to come along.
“We had to sell the idea to them, to show them how important it is to our city, to young people.”
Some months later those young people, under the tutelage of Bullock and Kirkland and others, put on the first Martin Luther King Youth Rally and March.
As the years passed, young people kept coming together in a church basement to plan a program for Martin Luther King Day.
Some years in, the adult advisers set their sights on Pete Ferguson to take the reins. Ferguson, who was at Leadership Lincoln then, was honored, overwhelmed and ready to dig in.
“I had ideas, visions that excited me,” Ferguson said. “I wanted young people to see themselves doing things other people said they couldn’t do.”
None of them, though, figured they’d be standing at a podium 25 years later kicking off the second quarter century of the annual event.
Nor did they know how vital the work would be in 2019, that the divisions of the country would have cracked wide open.
“We understand the importance of walking together with the challenges we face now,” Kirkland said.
They broadened their vision, to involve the larger community beyond one day in January, a way to spend the months leading up to MLK Day coaxing the community closer to his dream.
And, as they have for 25 years, the young people are leading the way.
“I think now more than ever we need to walk together, as a community making a difference right here in Lincoln,” said Azcia Fleming. “Of course we want change on a global scale, but it’s a little different when it starts in your own backyard. We hope that that can spread.”
* * *
The theme is “Walk Together,” because that’s what the community’s done for 25 years and because it’s what still needs to happen.
Shoes -- new and used, shiny and worn -- will be the vehicle to move the “Walk Together” campaign forward, because everybody has walked their own journey in their own shoes.
Those stories are all important, Fleming said, as is the message that people of all ages and races and religions and sexual identities must walk together to realize King’s dream.
The rally planning committee announced its campaign Wednesday, on the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington, where more than 200,000 people walked, and King made his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.
The campaign will be multifaceted, said Brittney Hodges-Bolkovac, who started participating in the rally as an eighth grader and is now a mom, a teacher and adult adviser for the youth rally.
They’re asking people to donate their shoes -- those well-known in the community and those who’ve made a name nationally, as well as people who aren’t well-known at all.
The donors will sign their shoes and include a card with a message describing their own walk. The shoes and the messages will be displayed in glass cases and shared regularly on social media.
Ferguson said he hopes the shoes will be displayed around the community, or taken to classes as the basis for lessons or discussions.
Ultimately, they will pair the donated shoes with others, as a way to bring people together and start conversations, he said.
Some high school sports teams have agreed to adopt the “Walk Together” theme as their own for the season, and some businesses have agreed to promote the theme and the goal behind it.
“We are truly going to need to walk together to accomplish the dream,” Ferguson said.
* * *
In the early years of the rally, a small group of spectators -- family and friends — marched to the state Capitol’s cavernous Warner Chamber.
Today the overflow crowd fills both balconies.
Fleming, a senior at Lincoln High, began participating when she was in fourth grade. Her mom, Tori Westling, said the rally is woven into who her daughter is today.
It’s taught her leadership and public speaking skills, as well as something about herself.
“Through this I’ve become more invested in my identity and become comfortable with who I am and not only that but being proud of it,” Fleming said. “I’ve made connections and I feel a great amount of love for my community ... it’s created this sense of belonging in a big city.”
Hodges-Bolkovac said she talks to students about the legacy people like Bullock created, and that they should think about the footprints they’ll leave behind for others to follow.
The point, Kirkland said, is that everyone has the ability to be a change agent, and 25 years after they began, it’s more important than ever.
“There’s a need and it’s not going away anytime soon,” he said. “Our country has shown us that.”