Organizers of the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March want to hear Lincoln residents’ stories.
In honor of the upcoming 25th annual rally and march, the planning committee launched a campaign that follows the rally’s theme “Walk Together.”
The committee has asked people to share their journey -- their “walk” -- and donate a pair of shoes that will be put in a case, along with a description of their life’s walk -- the “undistorted, uncensored, unfiltered” successes and challenges that make each person’s walk unique.
Now they’re inviting anyone who’s interested to share their walk (but not their shoes) by going to this website: forms.gle/59kUc3rQSgxiPBgf8.
Organizers said they’re collecting and sharing life “walks” to help guide the community, state and country to walk toward civility, kindness, equality and justice.
The committee already has shared some of the “walks” it has collected on social media, stories (and shoes) that will ultimately be displayed around the community or taken to classes to start conversations.
The stories of people who fill out the form on the link will be displayed at a program before the rally on Jan. 20.
On Sunday, Albert Maxey Sr., a retired Lincoln police officer who was assigned to spend the day with King in 1964 when he spoke in Lincoln, will talk about his “walk” at 4 p.m. at Hudl, 600 P St. As a high school student in Indiana, Maxey was on the first all-black team to win a state basketball championship.
The event, which will be facilitated by members of the rally and march committee, is open to the public.
To see people’s stories and learn more about the rally and march, go to mlkyouthrallymarch.teamapp.com or follow them on Twitter at @mrally93 or Facebook @mlkyouthrally.