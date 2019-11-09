Members of the Messiah Lutheran K-Kids Club recently concluded a used children's book drive at their school, collecting 1,152 books from Oct. 16-30 to share with children who don't have their own books to read.
K-Kids board members Gabbi Konecky, Harrison Masin, Kylie Konecky, Kynley Criner and Mayli Fries coordinated the effort in their respective classrooms, encouraging their schoolmates to donate books that they have "outgrown."
The books will be shared with children through Educare, Head Start, Friendship Home and CEDARS.
Messiah K-Kids is a student-led service leadership club sponsored by Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis.