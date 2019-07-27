When students return to classes at Cathedral of the Risen Christ Elementary School in August, one beloved teacher won’t be there for the first time in two decades. Pat Mercer has retired.
Mercer, who spent her entire 21-year teaching career at Cathedral, made a change midway through her career to get there.
“After working for the State of Nebraska on the pseudorabies program for 15 years and with my own kids starting junior high, I decided to follow my passion for children and education,” Mercer recalled. Twenty-one years after graduating from South Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science, Mercer received her teaching certificate from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1998. She began teaching at Cathedral after graduation.
“Now, another 21 years later, I’m looking forward to spending time with my grandkids, knitting, biking, kayaking and volunteering,” she said.
During her teaching career, Mercer volunteered to lead school groups such as Page One, Art Club and Writing Club – and also coached volleyball, said Erin Halligan Trummer, Cathedral’s development director.
Teaching colleague Rose Walsh noted that Mercer’s desire to try new things and explore with her students inspired Walsh in her own teaching.
“It was not uncommon to see her fourth-graders knitting in the hallway or doing experiments outside on a sunny day,” Walsh recalled. “The students look up at her and remember fondly the times she went sledding with them at recess or taught them a trick for grammar or math.”
Seventh-grader Grace S. said that “Mrs. Mercer was always so kind to her students and would stop our lesson to make sure everyone understood. I have so many amazing memories from her class. One of my favorites was when she taught us how to knit.”
Former student Emma S. said that “Even 10 years since having her as a teacher, I still remember how enthusiastic she was to teach, how great of a listener she was, and how she lit up a room with her personality. She made Heritage School one of the most memorable learning opportunities in all of elementary school.”
Jeremy Ekeler, Cathedral’s principal, recalled, “Pat was the teacher jumping rope with kids in the halls when it was too cold to go outside, but who packed snow pants just in case … because who would want to miss the chance to build a fort?
“Basically, Pat took her vocation seriously, and herself … not so much,” Ekeler added.
To honor Mercer’s teaching career, Lincoln East Rotary Club and U.S. Bank recently named her the final Teacher of the Month of the 2018-19 school year. She received $100 each from East Rotary and U.S. Bank, with one of the awards covering the purchase of classroom materials at Cathedral and the other award for her personal use.
Mercer’s husband Brad is a semi-retired salesman who works part time at Lowes. The Mercers look forward to spending more time with their two daughters, Erin, 35, and Ashley, 33, and five grandchildren ranging in age from 5 months to 5 years, all living in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“We will miss her immensely, but her husband Brad and her children and grandchildren deserve more of her time and energy,” Ekeler said.